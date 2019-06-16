Support For Donald Trump’s Impeachment Nearly Doubles In Recent Poll

Support for Donald Trump’s impeachment saw a major jump in a recent poll, with the number of voters saying the president should be impeached nearly doubling.

The new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday found that 27 percent of Americans believe there is enough evidence to launch impeachment hearings of Donald Trump, and increase of 10 percentage points from the same poll conducted last month. The majority of the rise came from Democrats, with 48 percent saying they support impeachment, up from 30 percent in the previous poll. There are still just 6 percent of Republicans who support impeachment hearings for Trump.

Another 24 percent of those polled said Congress should continue to investigate whether there is enough evidence to move forward at some point.

As The Hill noted, the latest poll came after public remarks from Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasizing the fact that the report did not exonerate Trump, as the president and many of his allies have claimed. The report laid out a series of actions that could construe obstruction of justice but pointed out that Department of Justice policy forbids the indictment of a sitting president. The report instead noted that it is up to Congress to make the final decision as to whether or not Trump will face charges through impeachment hearings.

There is no indication that Democrats plan to move forward with impeachment hearings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continued to tamp down talk of Trump’s impeachment, saying in an interview with CNN that she and Democrats need to take a careful and measured approach and must not rush forward.

“I don’t think there’s anything more divisive we can do than to impeach a President of the United States, and so you have to handle it with great care. It has to be about the truth and the facts to take you to whatever decision has to be there,” she said, via USA Today.

Pelosi added that there is a danger in making it appear as if impeachment hearings are politically motivated.

“It should by no means be done politically. We shouldn’t impeach politically, or you shouldn’t not impeach politically,” she added. “But you — we must always remember we have a responsibility for oneness because that is the strength of our — that is the strength of our country.”

Donald Trump has continued to say the Russia report exonerates him and demanded that Democrats move on, saying it would be dangerous and harmful to the country to impeach.