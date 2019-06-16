Comedian Tiffany Haddish Cancels Georgia Show In Wake Of New Controversial Abortion Law

'I cannot in good faith perform there,' said Tiffany Haddish of the state of Georgia.

The newly proposed Heartbeat law in Georgia has caused a nationwide stir. The law, also known as HB481, will ban abortion upon the detection of a fetal heartbeat, according to Fox News. A baby’s heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, prior to when many women realize that they are pregnant. Celebrities, musicians, and politicians alike have spoken out against the law, many even refusing to do business with the state in any way unless the law is removed. Actors have promised not to work there, even forming a petition against the bill. Now comedian Tiffany Haddish says she will also be canceling her Atlanta show.

Haddish is a 39-year-old American comedian, actress, and author who has been vocal regarding her viewpoints on women’s rights in the past. She was supposed to do a comedy show at the Fox Theater in Atlanta on June 22. In a recent statement, the comedian stated that while she loves the state of Georgia as a whole, she simply can’t in good conscience perform there. Thus she has decided to stand up for women’s rights by postponing the show.

“After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

The message was sent to those who had already bought tickets on Saturday afternoon.

Right now it’s looking as if the state of Georgia is going to be losing major revenue if the law is not reversed. Hollywood studios have threatened to cancel planned filming in the state if change is not made. Among some of the biggest names to cancel filming projects in the state are Kristen Wiig and Reed Morano. Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano has been perhaps the most vocal regarding her opposition of the law, as she was the one who led a petition against it, with many other celebrities joining her by signing their names.

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams have decided to continue working on their upcoming project, Lovecraft Country, but will donate some of their proceeds to Fair Fight Georgia.

They released a joint statement in regard to their decision.