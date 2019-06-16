Kelly Ripa Shares Series Of Photos Of Daughter Lola On 18th Birthday And Instagram Thinks She Looks Gorgeous

Today is a milestone birthday for Kelly Ripa’s only daughter — Lola Consuelos.

It just so happens that Consuelos shares her 18th birthday on the same day that Father’s Day is celebrated this year. As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan star know, Ripa shares photos of her stunning daughter from time to time on social media but only when Lola approves of the images. Earlier today, the mother of three took to Instagram to wish the 18-year-old a happy birthday with a sweet post.

In the post shared with her 2.4 million-plus followers, Ripa shared a series of photos from throughout Lola’s life. The slideshow is set to music and it starts with a few photos of Lola from her childhood with the first one being a snapshot of the Lola as a young girl, rocking a cowboy hat and pink bandanna. As the slideshow progresses, it shows photos of Lola from recent years and the brunette beauty looks like a spitting image of her father.

A few other photos that are included in the series shows Lola posing with celebs like the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato. And in the caption of the images, Ripa gushes over how much she loves her little girl. Since the post went live on her account a few hours ago, it’s earned the TV personality a ton of attention with over 40,000 likes in addition to 860-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to wish Lola a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how gorgeous Lola is. A few other fans had no words for the post and simply commented with heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Happy Birthday Beautiful Lola one day you’ll appreciate the coolness of your Mom lol,” one follower wrote with a series of emoji at the end.

“Your kids are gorgeous,” another Instagram user chimed in on the post.

“@kellyripa She is absolutely gorgeous and is your twin! Definitely blessed to have two beautiful children! Much love,” one more user wrote on the post.

It’s already been a big year for Lola, who also celebrated her high school graduation just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Ripa took to her Instagram account to share a family photo from the special day. The beautiful graduate stands front and center in the photo, rocking a navy colored gown. On one side of Lola stand her famous parents and on the other side are brothers Michael and Joaquin. Like most of Ripa’s photos, this one earned her plenty of praise with over 240,000 likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments.

Hopefully, Ripa will continue to keep the family snapshots coming, because her fans are loving it.