Fans’ Hearts Explode As Carrie Underwood Shares Rare Photo Of Two Sons & Husband To Celebrate Father’s Day

Carrie Underwood is celebrating Father’s Day with an incredibly cute tribute to her husband, Mike Fisher.

As fans of the country superstar know, Underwood just gave birth to her second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher, at the end of January. Underwood and Fisher are also proud parents to four-year-old Isaiah Fisher as well. While Carrie loves to keep her 8.7 million-plus Instagram followers up-to-date on her life on social media, it’s not all too often that she shares a photo of her two boys. But earlier today, the mother of two delighted her followers with a sweet post to honor her hubby.

In the cute new photo that the singer posted to her account, the former NHL star looks the part of a doting dad as he sits with his two adorable sons. The father of two rocks a blue t-shirt and a torn pair of jeans as he holds little Jacob on his lap. Fisher is all smiles in the photo with son Isaiah sitting just behind him and holding a toy on the side of his father’s face.

The couple’s dog also makes it a family affair, sitting just to the right of Mike. In the caption of the sweet photo, Fisher gushes over her man and lets fans know that she is so lucky to have him. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the 36-year-old plenty of attention from fans with over 157,000 likes in addition to 450-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over the cute men in Carrie’s life while countless others took the time to wish Mike a Happy Father’s Day.

“Oh my gah so sweet! Happy fathers day Mike!,” one follower wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Ohhh my goodness!! Love this! Precious!,” another user wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day. What a lovely family,” one more fan chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Underwood has been incredibly busy on the road as she travels the country for her “Cry Pretty” tour. The singer has been sharing photos from her travels throughout the United States and in the most recent snapshot, the mother of two can be seen performing at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Though the photo is not taken from up close, Underwood still looks amazing in the far-out shot. Surrounded by a cloud of smoke on each side of her, Carrie looks beautiful in a pair of flare-out pants and a matching black top.

The image garnered the blonde-haired beauty plenty of attention with over 430-plus comments and 55,000 likes.