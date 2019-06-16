Fans Think Carrie Underwood Looks ‘Breathtaking’ In Stunning New Concert Photo

As Carrie Underwood continues to tour the United States for her “Cry Pretty” tour, she also continues to delight fans with plenty of photos from her time on stage.

As fans of the country superstar know, Underwood has had her hands full over the past few months. Back in January, Carrie and her husband, former NHL star welcomed their second child — Jacob Bryan Fisher. At the tine, the couple were already proud parents to 4-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher. Now, the 36-year-old is on her “Cry Pretty” tour, which started at the beginning of May. Since then, the mother of two has been sharing a lot of photos from the tour, much to the delight of her fans.

In the most recent photo posted to her wildly popular Instagram page, Underwood can be seen performing at US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Though the photo is not taken from up close, Underwood still looks amazing in the far-out shot. Surrounded by a cloud of smoke on each side of her, Carrie looks beautiful in a pair of flare-out pants and a matching black top.

The blonde bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled as she holds the mic up to her face and belts out a tune. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the country singer a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 52,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Underwood know that she looks amazing while countless others wanted to let her know what huge fans they are.

“This is so breathtaking,” one follower commented on the photo.

“You are an amazingly uplifting human. What an amazing show. Best concert we have ever been to and we had our 14 year old granddaughter with us,” another Instagrammer chimed in. “What an inspiration you are for her. We are thankful for you & your music every day. Thanks for being a great role model. We love you & your family.”

“It was so amazing. You are so beautiful,” another fan wrote with a heart emoji attached at the end.

And since the birth of baby number two, Carrie has been sharing a ton of photos to her Instagram account to show off her incredible post-baby body. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Carrie showed of her stunning figure in a photo with her mother. In the casual but sexy outfit, Underwood looks fit and fabulous in a skintight blue-patterned tank top that shows off her trim post-baby body. Clad in a pair of tiny black spandex shorts, the stunner’s toned and tanned legs are also fully on display.

That posted earned Carrie over 1,000 comments and 325,000 likes — most of which were fans commenting on her flawless figure.