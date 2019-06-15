Rose Hanbury Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Amid Reports That Her Marriage Is In Trouble

Many royal-watchers were waiting to see what would happen when Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s alleged mistress, was present at the state banquet given in honor of President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that the former model was not wearing her wedding ring. Now, The Sun reports that her brother shared some gossip at his gentlemen’s club, confessing that her sister was “aware” of the gossip and that her marriage is not doing well.

According to a source, who is also a member of the private 5 Hertford Street club, the brother had loose lips after a few glasses of alcohol.

“He let it slip when he had been drinking that Rose is aware of what people are saying about her and William,” the source said.

“And it seems Rose’s marriage has less romance these days. He’s much older than her and they have different interests.”

Rose’s husband, David Rocksavage, is 58-years-old — making him a full 23 years older than his bride. The two started dating when Rose was just 20. The pair tied the knot around five years later, when she was pregnant with their first child. At the time, the Marquess of Cholmondeley was deemed the “most eligible bachelor in England.”

Rose Hanbury, seen without her wedding ring. Victoria Jones / WPA Pool/Getty Images

During his single days, Rocksavage would spend most of his time in Paris, and even purchased a house in the French capital with good friend Francois-Marie Banier. The pair would allegedly throw parties and had famous guests attend, such as Johnny Depp, Faye Dunaway, Richard Burton, and Liz Taylor.

However, the source said that Rose’s brother confessed that Rocksavage has now once again been spending time in the City of Love, despite the strain the distance has on their relationship.

“Rose is up there in Norfolk in a nice stately pile. She’s a pretty girl and David is often a long way away in Paris or London.”

A close friend of the Marchioness of Cholmondeley confessed to the British tabloid that these were “very trying times” for the former model, and maintained that the rumors of an affair were just rumors.

“She has not found it easy knowing that she is the subject of gossip simply because she happened to form a good friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

The story first began as a whisper about a feud between Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury because of a “rural rivalry.” However, the rumors soon morphed into an extra-marital affair, even trending on Twitter, per The Inquisitr.