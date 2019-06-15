Khloe Kardashian Leaves Sweet Comment On Lamar Odom’s Instagram After He Says He Wants Her Back

Khloe Kardashian is proud of her former husband, Lamar Odom. The reality star was spotted leaving a sweet message on his social media post this week, and some fans are hoping that the pair may reconcile.

According to People Magazine, Lamar Odom wrote a heartfelt message to his fans after he found out that his new memoir, Darkness to Light, had made the New York Times best sellers list.

The book is the story of Lamar’s life, which includes a lot of details about his marriage and divorce with Khloe Kardashian. However, it seems that Khloe isn’t mad about the book. Instead, she’s proud of Lamar for getting clean and sober and speaking his truth.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Kardashian commented on the Odom’s Instagram post.

The kind words come just days after Lamar opened up about Khloe multiple times during his book tour. The former NBA player told the media that he had a lot of love for Kardashian, and that he wakes up every day hoping for a second chance at their marriage.

Odom says he wishes he could have been a better man for Kardashian, and that he has to live with that overwhelming regret every day of his life.

“I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with,” Lamar told the magazine, adding that he hid his infidelity and cocaine addiction from Khloe for a long time.

“For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually. At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her,” Lamar writes in the book.

After the couple split and filed for divorce, they both began to move on with their lives. However, when Odom suffered a shocking overdose in 2015, Kardashian was by his side making sure he got the care he needed, and offering him support.

Although there were rumors that they might get back together then, nothing came of it, and Khloe later began dating Tristan Thompson, whom she dated for nearly three years and shares one child with, daughter True.

Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year after two cheating scandals.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that although Khloe Kardashian has moved on from Lamar Odom, she’ll always have a place in her heart for her ex-husband.