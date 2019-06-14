Jim Carrey Says ‘Good Riddance’ To Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Scathing New Cartoon

Actor and artist Jim Carrey, who has used many of his pieces to attack President Donald Trump, posted another piece of original artwork on Twitter Friday, this time portraying former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Newsweek reports that the cartoon drawing of Sanders shows her praying to what looks like a crucifix with a red halo over her head. Carey used the cartoon’s caption to bid Sanders farewell and also blast the 36-year-old for her purported lies.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump announced on Twitter Thursday that Sanders is leaving the White House. He thanked her for her three-and-a-half years of service to the White House, although the Internet quickly corrected him — Trump has only been in office for just two-and-a-half years, which is equal to Sanders’ time at the White House.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Trump aside, Sanders’ departure led to mixed reactions. Although Republicans like Vice President Mike Pence praised her, the overall online response skewed negative thanks to a tenure highlighted by spats with reporters, phasing out the traditional daily press briefings and a number of untrue statements.

Many took to social media to rib Sanders for her tenure and its tendency to deny any reports that painted the Trump administration in a negative way.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving, or as Sarah Huckabee Sanders would say, ‘Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not leaving,'” Late Show host Stephen Colbert wrote.

Good Riddance, Sarah Huckabee Sanders! Now the only one you have to lie to is Jesus. pic.twitter.com/qeWYpNxrtF — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 14, 2019

As for Carrey, it’s likely not the last we’ve seen of his artwork.

Back in April, the 57-year-old actor posted a piece on Twitter that portrays Attorney General William Barr in red. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the piece was posted just one day after the release of Robert Mueller’s report and accused Barr of being the most corrupt attorney general in United States history.

“Most crooked AG ever — Barr none!” he wrote.

Carrey also posted a picture in April — before his Barr piece — that depicts Trump in bed with his head twisted backward with green spraying from his face — channeling the 1973 supernatural horror movie The Exorcist.

“Its not illegal for Trump’s head to spin around while he vomits copious amounts of green bile either, but he’s definitely not fit to be President, he’s definitely not exonerated and Barr definitely couldn’t go any lower,” Carrey captioned the piece on Twitter.