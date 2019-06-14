Luann de Lesseps Breaks Silence On Epic Fight During Most Recent Episode Of ‘RHONY:’ ‘They Were Mean Girls’

It was the cat fight heard around the world and Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was at the center of it.

As fans are well-aware, Bravo had been teasing an epic fight since the beginning of the season in countless trailers. It all finally played out this past week on RHONY, with the spar beginning when the ladies of the Big Apple were out to dinner in Miami. While there, Bethenny Frankel lost it on de Lesseps, who she said has not been there for her since the death of her fiance Dennis Shields. Frankel lashed out, accusing the cabaret star of being selfish and not returning the favor of lending support after she was one of the people who helped de Lesseps get into rehab for her struggles. Now, the mother of two has broken her silence on the matter, reflecting on the fight in an interview with People.

“They were mean girls. [Barbara] was totally influenced by them. She jumped on the wagon. I thought I handled myself pretty well. And sober. How hard was that? To be around all of them spilling drinks? That was really bad.”

During the huge battle, Frankel was left in tears, calling de Lesseps “intolerable” before going off on a rant and telling the cabaret star that the “truth hurts.” Many of the other ladies in the cast also piggy-backed on what Frankel was saying, accusing de Lesseps of being selfish and only caring about herself. But since the show was filmed months ago, de Lesseps did share that her relationship with the Skinnygirl founder has gotten better. Now, she says that the ladies are “good” even though the fight was “rough.”

“But I don’t think it was about me,” she revealed. “I think there were a lot of things that were mixed up in there that came out at me, but not about me. She’s been through a lot.”

And during the release of her new single “Feelin’ Jovani” at Soho’s Gitano Jungle Room, de Lesseps said that she is doing great, calling it an exciting moment for her. de Lesseps also shared that she has come a long way from all of her legal troubles and her cabaret routine has been a good outlet for her. Now, she’s totally focused on her newfound career and it’s great because it helps keep her out of trouble.

“I don’t want to drink because I get so much pleasure and joy doing my shows.”

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that de Lesseps and her co-star Ramona Singer are in danger of losing their spots on the hit show but nothing is set in stone just yet.

New episodes of the hit Bravo show air Wednesday evenings.