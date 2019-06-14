Kim Petras Announces ‘Clarity’ Project With New ‘Personal Hell’ Single

Kim Petras has revealed a new project and dropped a new single for fans to enjoy for the meantime.

“Kim Petras has announced the release of ‘Clarity’ – her newest music collection – out on 27 June, featuring all the singles from her second era,” the “Feeling of Falling” hitmakers press releases states.

“Alongside this announcement comes ‘Personal Hell,’ the latest taster from the project, a stomping synth-pop bop with a nod to Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’ and Britney’s ‘Blackout.'”

“The ‘Clarity’ collection encapsulates 12 original songs including the critically-lauded singles which have amassed over 11.5 million streams and dominated Spotify’s New Music Friday and Apple’s Best of The Week global playlists for seven consecutive weeks,” her press release continues to boast.

With the release of “Personal Hell,” she has dropped a fiery lyric video to promote the track, which has been watched over 44,000 times on her official YouTube account.

Alongside “Personal Hell,” the project will include the previously released tracks — “Blow It All,” “Sweet Spot,” “Got My Number,” “Do Me,” “All I Do Is Cry,” “Clarity,” and “Broken.”

Petras announced a European tour titled “Broken” that ties in with her huge Reading and Leeds Festival slot. At the end of August, she plans to visit London, U.K., and Paris, France, while also playing Amsterdam, Netherlands, along with Berlin and Cologne, Germany in September. The demand was so high, her press release states that she had to upgrade the venues for more fans to be able to see her show. The European “Broken Tour” follows her sold-out U.S. headline shows that she is currently embarking on.

Kim is no stranger to the stage as she has previously supported Troye Sivan on his “Bloom Tour” as well as opening for Rita Ora on her “Phoenix World Tour.”

The full Clarity tracklisting:

Clarity Icy Got My Number Sweet Spot Personal Hell Broken All I Do is Cry Do Me Meet The Parents Another One Blow It All Shinin

So far, Petras has released two EPs under her current label BunHead — Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1. and Turn Off the Light, Vol. 2. She has collaborated with a number of established acts throughout her career, including Sophie, Cheat Codes, and Charli XCX.

Her singles “I Don’t Want It All” and “Heart To Break” both charted on the U.S. Dance Club chart, while “Feeling of Feeling” with Cheat Codes and “1, 2, 3 Dayz Up” featuring Sophie peaked within the top 40 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic chart.

On Instagram, Kim has over 256,000 followers. On Twitter, she has over 92,200 followers.