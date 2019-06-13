Fired ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Attacks Andy Cohen In Custody Battle with Kathryn Dennis

Just as the custody case between Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and her ex, former politician Thomas Ravenel was once again unsealed, court documents are surfacing in which once again, the father of two is accusing other Bravo personalities of conspiring with Kathryn to “trash him publicly.”

The Blast says that after the current season of Southern Charm started airing, Ravenel went back to court to file new documents complaining that his children with Dennis appeared on the show without his permission and that the custody battle and his arrest on assault charges was mentioned on the trailer and in the first episode.

Ravenel also complained about Kathryn’s appearance with Patricia Altschul on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, accusing her of being “highly intoxicated on drugs and/or alcohol” on the show, which is filmed in New York. On that episode of WWHL, he claims Dennis says “he won’t leave me alone,” referring to the PIs she says follow her and the Ravenel children.

The Blast says that Ravenel claims this is further evidence that Cohen, on behalf of Bravo, is working on Kathryn’s behalf.

“He says Cohen and Dennis used the show to trash him, all while a gag order had been issued in their case which prohibited either from talking about the case. Ravenel says that Cohen disparaged him on live television when he publicly stated to Dennis that ‘everyone is rooting for you’ and portraying him as a liar.”

Andy Cohen Says Thomas Ravenel’s Absence at the Southern Charm Reunion Was ‘a Mutual Decision’ https://t.co/AXqVR6sqGK pic.twitter.com/6aQe1JeTgj — RazzleTazzle (@RazzleTazzleMag) June 21, 2018

Ravenel says that it was with Bravo’s urging that Dennis’ storyline was always about her efforts to gain full custody, despite the fact that Kathryn and her legal team did not file for custody until after Ravenel was arraigned and booked on charges that he assaulted the family nanny.

Dennis filed an affidavit in response to Ravenel saying that she did not disparage him on WWHL or on Southern Charm. She added that his claim that she looked intoxicated is “patently false,” arguing that he may be trying to deflect from his own alleged drinking problem.

Loading...

Ravenel is involved in at least two other court cases at this time, including the criminal case filed against him in Charleston County by the state of South Carolina, for which he has been offered a plea deal for second-degree assault, says The Inquisitr. The alleged victim in the criminal case, the Ravenel family nanny has also filed a civil case against the ex-felon, and is seeking damages in addition to the payment of her medical bills.