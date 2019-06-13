Young Americans Consider GOP ‘The Dumb Party,’ Says Conservative Author

In an interview broadcast on Thursday, conservative author George Will said that young Americans consider the Republican Party “the dumb party,” The Hill reports.

Will went on CNBC to discuss what he claims are changes that are destroying the GOP.

Prominent New York Times columnist David Brooks made a similar observation in an op-ed published earlier this month, warning of a “coming GOP apocalypse,” as young Americans flee the Republican Party.

According to Will, Brooks is “late to the apocalypse.”

The author suggested that young men and women have already changed their mind about the GOP, and now consider it “the dumb party.”

“I think it’s already happened. In fact, young people have made up their mind about the Republican Party, that it’s kind of the dumb party.”

Will added that young Americans “have warm feelings about socialism, but all they mean by that is that socialism means everyone being sociable and nice to one another.” Those switching from conservatism to “socialism,” according to Will, are not only being driven away from conservatism by the Republican Party, but they are also “uninformed.”

As The Hill notes, it is not unusual for the veteran conservative author to criticize the GOP, he has previously described the party as a “cult,” opining that it has been transformed by Donald Trump, following the president’s lead even on issues such as free trade.

Will is not the first conservative public figure to warn about the alleged transformation the Republican Party is undergoing under President Trump.

Democratic lawmakers have expressed similar sentiments. For instance, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff described earlier this month the Republican Party as a “cult of the president’s personality,” according to Axios.

As The Washington Post reported, there appears to be an unofficial coalition of anti-Trump conservatives, consisting of right-wing journalists, activists, and political operatives opposed to the president. Conservative opposition to President Trump has remained largely irrelevant, however, at least among ordinary Americans.

The vast majority of conservative voters support the president. Trump’s approval rating among those who identify as Republican is exceptionally high — around 90 percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing, according to Gallup research.

Republican donors are backing Trump as well and punishing those who dare break with party orthodoxy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Minnesota Representative Justin Amash, the first and only Republican in office to call for the impeachment of President Trump, has already lost support from some powerful donors.

As Time reported, although claiming that Trump is an exceptionally unpopular president has become common in certain circles, data suggests otherwise. The president’s approval rating is comparable to Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama’s.