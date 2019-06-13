‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases Scoop On Season 6 Player And Fans May Be Shocked

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise will debut on ABC on Monday, July 29, and spoilers are emerging now as everybody films in Mexico. Spoiler king Reality Steve is sharing some delicious scoops about what’s going down, and he has revealed that there’s a new player in the mix who may beat some of the most notorious ones from seasons past.

The Inquisitr previously shared some Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about the Season 6 cast as Reality Steve pinned down details. As of this writing, filming has been taking place for about a week, and apparently, things are chaotic and crazy.

The Season 6 format is seemingly similar to what’s been done previously, with a core original cast and new contestants coming in as others are eliminated. Reality Steve has said that filming started with 11 gals and nine guys, including some very familiar names.

Viewers will see Chris Bukowski returning, as well as Derek Peth and Wills Reid. Clay Harbor and Blake Horstmann from Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season are also involved, along with Hannah Brown castoffs, including Cam Ayala, John Paul Jones, Dylan Barbour, and Kevin Fortenberry.

The women who are part of this original, core group include primarily those from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season. Viewers will watch as Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett, Katie Morton, and Tayshia Adams look for love again in Mexico. Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Sydney Lotuaco, Jane Aver, and Onyeka Ehie are part of this initial group, too.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve add that Annaliese Puccini and Bibiana Julian will give BIP another go. In addition, Kristina Schulman will show up on the second day.

Heading into this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, spoilers had teased that there would probably be a lot of pressure on Blake and Hannah to pair up. Blake was Becca’s runner-up last year on The Bachelorette, and fans adored him as a sweet, emotional, guy-next-door type. Hannah was blindsided by Colton during his season, and she seemed to have a similar vibe about being a sweet girl-next-door.

Reality Steve’s latest spoilers via Twitter, however, suggest that everybody will see a different side of Horstmann this summer. While the gossip guru hasn’t detailed much about what’s been happening during filming, he did decide to tease fans with a little bit regarding Blake.

“Ok fine. One hint about Bachelor in Paradise. Through one week of filming, it’s the Blake Horstmann Show and it’s not even close. Nor is it good. And whatever you think it is, it’s worse than that.”

When asked by a follower if Blake is the new Dean Unglert, who famously juggled Kristina and Danielle Lombard during Season 4 of BIP and seemingly may return for Season 6, Reality Steve teased that Blake is worse than Dean. The spoiler guru noted that Dean just toyed with two women during that previous summer, and apparently Blake is trying to juggle three or more.

Dean isn’t the only male contestant who has tried to juggle ladies during Bachelor in Paradise, and Blake surely won’t end up being the last. Fans are already speculating about which women might be involved, and Horstmann will probably get a solid amount of backlash if either Hannah or Kristina, in particular, are involved.

Bachelor in Paradise has been fairly successful in producing lasting couples, and fans will be anxious to see what Season 6 brings. How many couples will leave filming together? Will Blake Horstmann find lasting love? Filming should wrap up in another couple of weeks, and Reality Steve will be dishing out all of the juicy spoilers before the July 29 premiere date.