Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Could Break Tradition During Africa Tour By Doing This

Since news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would most likely be going on a royal tour of Africa later this year, royal fans have been wondering if they would take baby Archie along with them.

It is typical protocol to leave children under 6-months-old at home. The fact that certain parts of Africa have a challenging terrain makes the matter even more important.

However, royal commentator Camilla Tominey suggested that Meghan and Harry could take little Archie with them, which would break a 30-year-old tradition.

“I think some the terrain is probably quite challenging because he’ll still be under one – he’ll only be a few months old,” Tominey said in an interview with Nine News, per a report from The Express.

While it is not unusual to see royal babies travel with their parents, a baby under 6-months-old doesn’t generally see much of the world. Tominey pointed out that William and Kate took George to Australia when he was a baby, but that was when he was 9-months-old. Charles and Diana also took William out of the country to Australia and New Zealand when he was under 1-year-old.

“Could this be too soon? I think they’re going to have to weight it up and weight up the timing of it all,” Tominey said, adding that at the time, the couple is split 50-50 on whether Archie will go abroad with them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan and Harry are expected to tour Africa sometime this fall. Palace officials are reportedly weighing in on whether it would be safe to take the baby on the tour.

The couple will reportedly visit Angola, Malawi, and South Africa. The overseas trip abroad will at least in part continue Princess Diana’s legacy of humanitarian work in Angola. In 1997, she walked through a live minefield to campaign against landmines. She also posed with a 13-year-old girl whose legs were blown off by a mine.

Harry will also continue his work with the charity foundation Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006. The organization’s mission is to raise funds for children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in southern Africa.

A family trip to Africa does not seem too far fetched of an idea. After all, the continent seems to have special meaning to both Meghan and Harry. They traveled to Botswana in 2016 early in their relationship, where they spent time getting to know one another.