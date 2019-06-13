‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor’s Family Implodes

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 13 sees the Newman family imploding instead of rallying around Victor after he reveals his illness. Plus, Traci and Dina share a sweet moment while Kyle tells Mariah all about his engagement to Lola.

All of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) children gathered outside his office and shared some snarky moments. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) finally went into their dad’s office, and he gave them the terrible news. Victor let his kids know that he’s ill with a rare blood disease that could be fatal. He asked his kids to get along, and of course, they did precisely the opposite.

Victoria offered to run Newman Enterprises, and Abby said she was taking advantage. However, Victor asked to speak with Adam alone, and he asked his second son to carry on his legacy. Ultimately, Adam declined, even though he admitted that he’s like Victor — Adam would never be happy living a dream other than his own. On his way out, Adam taunted Victoria, and Nick blamed Victor for blowing up the family. While Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) comforted Victor, Nick let Adam know that he knew about his meeting with Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Victor sadly stared at his portrait, contemplating the state of his life. Victoria went to Billy (Jason Thompson) and told him things aren’t okay while he hugged her.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) visited Dina (Marla Adams). Traci shared her novel with Dina. It’s called Stolen Lockets, Broken Hearts and although she didn’t originally intend for it to be, the novel has turned into a love story. In the novel, Flynn, who is based on Cane (Daniel Goddard), gets hung up on Iris, who is based on Lily (Christel Khalil). Flynn hurts Velma who is based on Traci, by continually talking about Iris. Traci and Dina agreed that Flynn and Velma would make a great couple — that would be a happy ending for Traci’s novel. Later, Cane told Traci he might move to Lakewood to be closer to Lily.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and told her his good news — he and Lola (Sasha Calle) are engaged. In turn, Mariah gave Kyle her own good news. He was stunned that she is now the head of Power Communications. Mariah explained that it’s different, but it’s a job she wants. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is her first client. In Chancellor Park, Lola (Sasha Calle) saw Tessa and Mariah and gushed about her engagement. She explained that Abby will serve as her maid of honor.