‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Michael Worries As Jack And Lauren Travel

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 14 bring big questions from Michael about what Kevin is hiding. Plus, Lauren and Jack go away for a business trip, but they also manage to throw in some pleasure as well.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) wants the truth from his brother, according to SheKnows Soaps. He knows Kevin (Greg Rikaart) well enough to see that something is going on, but Kevin is keeping whatever that is to himself. Michael knows Kevin’s gone down a wrong road in the past, and he’s hoping to help his brother stop before things go too far. Unfortunately for Michael, things have already gone too far since Kevin kidnapped Phyllis and demanded that Adam (Mark Grossman) trade her for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows that Adam and Kevin met, and he may pass that information on to his lawyer. No matter the reason, Michael believes his brother is hiding something big, and he will insist that Kevin give him all the details. Michael may wish he didn’t know the truth once he finds out about Phyllis. Plus, there’s the fact that Chloe is still alive, which is likely to come as a shock to Michael.

Loading...

While Michael is in Genoa City leaning on Kevin for answers, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Jack (Peter Bergman) go on a road trip together and mix business and pleasure. For a while now, Lauren has worked to set Jack up with that perfect someone while Jack continues to tell her he is focused on work for now. However, these two seem to have a flirty vibe, and they have a possible history to work from. It looks like they’re flirting with the possibility of a romance even though Lauren is convinced that she and Michael are solid. Last year, Lauren kept some significant details about Fenmore’s from Michael, and she ended up having to partner with Jabot to save her company. That situation and lack of communication show at least a few cracks in their relationship.

Plus, according to The Inquisitr, this summer, while Kevin embraces his dark side, Michael also goes back to his roots, and his past is not necessarily one to be proud of. Michael’s change in behavior might be enough to send Lauren searching for somebody new, and Jack is an obvious choice given their recent compatibility. During this trip, Lauren and Jack will likely grow much closer, which is cause for concern.