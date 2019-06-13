Beto O’Rourke Says Joe Biden Would Be A ‘Return To The Past’

Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke used his morning appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to slam Joe Biden and suggest that nominating him would be a “return to the past,” per NBC News.

“You cannot go back to the end of the Obama administration and think that that’s good enough. As much as a horror show as Trump has been… we had real problems before Donald Trump became president.”

“We cannot return to the past,” O’Rourke said before attacking the Obama administration over failing to pass “meaningful” gun control laws and highlighting the number of people it deported.

“We cannot simply be about defeating Donald Trump,” he added.

When O’Rourke was pressed on his comment about Biden being a step backward, he clarified by highlighting Biden’s support of the Iraq war “that forever destabilized the Middle East” and suggested that he doesn’t really believe that women with lower incomes have the right to get abortions, pointing to Biden’s previous support of the Hyde Amendment.

“I’m not exactly sure what he believes or what he should apologize for. I only know that this country should be able to do far better,” O’Rourke said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, O’Rourke outlined plans on Wednesday to promote and protect LGBTQ rights, including some that would overturn policies of Donald Trump’s administration. More specifically, his agenda includes executive orders to overturn Trump administration policies, advocacy for LGBTQ rights worldwide, and the legislative agenda that he desires from his Congress.

"Beto O'Rourke released a new LGBTQ+ Equality plan Wednesday. He says he would appoint judges and executive branch officials, including openly LGBTQ+ appointees, who have a demonstrated record of supporting the full civil rights of every single person."https://t.co/gkSdiouf8S — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 12, 2019

Loading...

Biden recently used a campaign rally in Iowa on Tuesday to tell the crowd that he would “cure cancer” if he is elected president in 2020. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden’s son Beau died in 2015 following a painful battle with brain cancer, and Biden claims that if he is elected, U.S. citizens will see “the single most important thing that changes America.”

Although Biden’s comments gained cheers and applause from the Iowa crowd, online reception was far less warm. Some people even accused Biden’s comments of giving people “false hope.”

Science journalist and geneticist Rob Arthur pointed out that cancer is “an incredibly heterogeneous disease” for which a single cure will not likely be created anytime soon, while others said that Biden should shift his focus to improving the current U.S. healthcare system as opposed to lofty goals. But some supported Biden, claiming that his goal was genuine because it came from a personal place and suggesting that going after him for his statements was not fair.