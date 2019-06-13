Burger King Introduces Bizarre ‘Upside Down’ Whoppers In Honor Of ‘Stranger Things 3’

The fast food giant is using the same recipe they've always used in a strange tribute to 'Stranger Things.'

Burger King is getting in on the Stranger Things game, but the company’s idea is a little bit upside down. The burger giant is part of a co-promotion with Coca-Cola and Netflix ahead of the third season of the hit sci-fi series. In honor of Stranger Things 3, Burger King will serve up “Upside Down” Whoppers in 11 cities across the U.S., Adweek reports.

The upside down version of Burger King’s most famous sandwich is a reference to the “Upside Down,” the terrifying alternate reality dimension featured in the first two seasons of Stranger Things. The Stranger Things-themed sandwich will only be available in select Burger King locations in Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. The availability of the burger in 11 cities could be a reference to the Eleven character played by Millie Bobby Brown.

While the special menu item is basically just a Whopper served upside down — that’s right, the recipe remains unchanged, but the burger will be served upside down — a Burger King press release notes that the Stranger Things-inspired burger will feature exclusive themed packaging. Participating restaurants will also have limited-edition Stranger Things T-shirts, pins, and ketchup packets available.

For those who don’t live near a Burger King city that offers the Upside Down Whopper, they have two options: They can easily turn their own Whopper upside down, or they can order a $5 Hopper Meal through DoorDash with the code “STRANGER,” through June 20. (From June 21 through July 7 it can be ordered with the code “HOPPER.”) The meal is named for the show’s Sheriff Jim Hopper — played by David Harbour — and it includes a Whopper, small drink, and small fries. The online Stranger Things orders will also give fans access to “exclusive” content from the hit Netflix show.

It’s no surprise that some Stranger Things fans think Burger King’s tie-in is a bit weak.

Bringing back New Coke as a Stranger Things tie-in is brilliant. This latest move by BK is ridiculous. Anyone who wants an upside down Whopper can get one today, no assembly required. https://t.co/6AtrR2qXew — Chris Isidore (@chrisidore) June 13, 2019

The Burger King promotion comes on the heels of news that Coca-Cola is bringing back the short-lived New Coke in conjunction with the upcoming third season of Stranger Things.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Coke’s official Twitter account teased the relaunch with a video of Stranger Things clips that included characters from the show drinking New Coke. The revamped soft drink was originally launched in 1985, the year Stranger Things 3 will be set in, and will be available in a limited quantity of 500,000 cans just in time for the release of the upcoming season.

New Coke is making a comeback thanks to Stranger Things https://t.co/mjdxWOkjky — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 21, 2019

In addition to the food and drink tie-ins, a Stranger Things-themed Pokemon GO-style mobile phone game will launch in conjunction with Season 3 of the show. Polygon reports that the as-yet-untitled game from Next Games will be a location-based puzzle RPG, designed in “the style of an 80s Saturday morning cartoon.”

Nike will also release a collection of retro Stranger Things sneakers. The ’80s-era Hawkins collection drops June 27.

Calling All #StrangerThings fans: Nike is launching a collection based on your fave show ???? https://t.co/X4iSbnJdlK pic.twitter.com/TaQo87cyOr — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) June 13, 2019

Stranger Things 3 debuts July 4 on Netflix.