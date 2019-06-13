John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Give Personal Tour Of Their $5.8 Million Dollar Home: ‘And It’s For Sale!’

The Netflix star and his wife show off his the renovated former bachelor pad as it hits the market.

John Stamos is opening the doors to the house he shares with his wife Caitlin McHugh and their toddler son, Billy. The Fuller House star gave a personalized tour of the $5.8 million home to Architectural Digest, and it came with a bit of a sales pitch.

After the video tour — which you can see below — Stamos took to Twitter to thank the famed magazine for coming to his home and added this plug: “And it’s for sale! – (Dumbo not included).” Stamos is referring to a piece of Disneyland memorabilia that is prominently displayed at his gorgeous, Spanish-style abode.

Stamos purchased the two-bedroom home in 2005 after his divorce from first wife Rebecca Romijn. The old-school property started out as a bachelor pad and was transformed into a couple’s place when he married McHugh and then a more family-style home when the couple welcomed their son Billy last year. Stamos notes that he even got married on the property and says the house is more “me” than any other house he has ever lived in.

For the decor in the home, John Stamos collaborated with set designer Chris Barrett, whom he met on the set of Full House, to create interiors that reflect his interest in music and love of old Hollywood and Disneyland. In addition to rooms full of custom furniture, there’s a Steinway & Sons piano from the 1940s. There’s also a table that houses a vintage typewriter that was gifted to Stamos from Tom Hanks, and wall art that features Frank Sinatra’s mugshot.

The detached music room features a plethora of Disney memorabilia and musical instruments that include guitars Stamos used while playing Uncle Jesse on Full House, and his very first drum set, a Tony the Tiger kit he got when he was 5-years-old.

Outside, Stamos has a cart from Disneyland’s Seven Dwarfs ride with Grumpy’s name on it. The Netflix star also revealed that he was the winning bidder on eBay to buy the original Disneyland sign, which consists of ten 14-by-7-foot individual letters. Stamos noted that he outbid Michael Jackson for the sign, displaying the “D” in his backyard and explaining that it lights up at night.

Last month, John Stamos revealed that he was ready to put his midcentury bachelor pad on the market and move to more appropriate digs now that he’s a family man. He told People he wants to buy a home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles County as his 14-month-old son Billy begins to take his first steps. But there is no doubt Stamos will be leaving behind a lot of memories as he says goodbye to his very first full house.

You can see John Stamos’ house tour below.