Carrie Underwood Gets Candid About Her Struggles As A Mom Of Two, ‘I Must Be A Duck’

Carrie's opening up about life at home with two boys.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her busy life as a mom-of-two – and comparing herself to a duck. The star – who’s mom to 4-year-old Isaiah and 4-month-old Jacob – recently spoke candidly about how she’s juggling life with her two boys while out on the road on her ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour’, admitting that she’s just like the animal because of how she’s keeping it calm on the surface but paddling like crazy underneath.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath. It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road,” Carrie said, per Pop Culture, referring to hitting the road for her “Storyteller: Stories in the Round Tour” back in January 2016 when Isaiah was 11-months-old.

“There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months,” she continued of how things have changed this time around.

“I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night,” Carrie said of how things were different with her firstborn, adding that the little Jacob always seems to know when she has a busy day ahead and gets her up multiple times in the night.

But while juggling life as a busy mother, wife, country music superstar, co-creator of Calia by Carrie Underwood and more has to come with its challenges, Underwood isn’t complaining.

The “Love Wins” singer – who The Inquisitr reported recently stunned fans with two flawless bikini photos showing off her toned body just four months after giving birth to her second child — also opened up about how lucky she feels to actually have her sons be able to travel the world with her.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me. They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it,” Carrie said.

She also opened up about how she tries to keep things as normal as possible for Jacob and Isaiah despite her very busy schedule.

“When I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around,” she added of her life at home with her immediate family.

Underwood’s sweet insight into her life as a mom of two young children comes shortly after the singer shared how she had to juggle her life as a world famous singer and her life as a mom during a recent big event.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Carrie revealed that she actually found herself having to breast pump while attending the 2019 CMT Awards earlier this month.

The star revealed during an interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown backstage at the event that she was pumping on her way to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. She told the hosts that she’s always doing “the mom thing” even when she’s enjoying a night out with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher.

But it wasn’t all mom duty. Underwood – who performed her new single “Southbound” at The Parthenon for hundreds of lucky fans – took home the prestigious awards for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year during the ceremony, which Page Six noted keeps her streak alive as the CMT Awards most awarded artist in history.