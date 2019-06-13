Watch India Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Battle Of Unbeatens, Start Time

The last two unbeaten teams in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup go head-to-head, as India faces New Zealand for the first time in World Cup play since 2003.

Of the 10 teams competing for the most prestigious prize in world cricket, the Cricket World Cup, only two remain unbeaten after 17 matches have been played — or washed out as has occurred three times already. Now, those two teams clash as India and New Zealand fight out for group stage supremacy, meeting in a World Cup match for the eighth time, and first since 2003, according to CricBuzz. But cricket fans may be deprived of the mouth-watering matchup after all, with a 50 percent chance of rain predicted, meaning that the 2019 Cricket World Cup risks breaking its own record for washouts in a single Cup tournament, in the match that will live stream from Trent Bridge.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. New Zealand Match 18 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, June 13, at the 17,500-capacity Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time, while in New Zealand, the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time on Thursday.

In the United States, cricket fans will, as they have throughout the tournament with its early start times, be forced to do without much sleep to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between the Black Caps and Men in Blue, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

If the rains hold off, however, the grey, cool conditions appear to favor bowling over batting to a lopsided degree, setting up “even more spectacle to what Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah can already do,” according to CricInfo. The New Zealand and India pacers rank among the world’s best.

Both teams feature some equally stellar batting, however, with Martin Guptill leading the Black Caps at a 148 strike rate for the tournament over there winning matches, according to Times of India stats. But India’s Hardik Panda has been even better in India’s wins, with a strike rate of 185.

Watch a preview of the India-New Zealand match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the India vs. New Zealand 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 18.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro/ Henry Nicholls, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Colin de Grandhomme, 9 Tim Southee/Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult.

New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult is expected to take advantage of favorable conditions on Thursday in Nottingham. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the India vs. New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup match. In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the World Cup match. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game, while on the other side of the globe, in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the India vs. New Zealand clash, as both teams look to stay unbeaten in this year’s World Cup, in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.