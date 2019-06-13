Blues Win Stanley Cup, And Several Players Drop F-Bombs On Live TV

The St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their series. The win marked a remarkable comeback, per Yahoo, as the Blues had the worst record in the league on New Years’ Day and finished the season by winning 30 of their final 49 regular-season games.

After the Blues’ 4-1 win in Boston, the traditional presentation of the Stanley Cup took place. And as various Blues players skated around with the Cup, several of them could be heard shouting celebratory expletives as they performed the traditional skate. Those f-bombs were audible on NBC’s broadcast of the game, which had microphones on the ice.

NBC took the rare step of going to a commercial break in the middle of the skate with the Cup, and when the broadcast returned, broadcaster Mike Emrick apologized for the cursing.

“We do apologize that there is some…. exultation language that got on and we have taken measures that that microphone is not turned on now…,” Emrick said, as quoted on Twitter by Adam Bonin. The rest of the ceremony proceeded without the players mic’d up.

CELEBRATE! The moments after the Blues won the Stanley Cup… pic.twitter.com/XXRY4wpIOu — KMOV (@KMOV) June 13, 2019

In the seven-game series, the Bruins won Games 1, 3, and 6, while the Blues captured Games 2, 4, 5, and 7.

The series, in addition to the hockey, drew controversy the day of Game 2, when the Bruins got Barstool Sports, the controversial sports media company, to sponsor a rally towel, to protests from those who object to what they call the Boston-founded company’s extensive history of misogyny, per The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, in the latter part of the series, Boston players and fans rallied around the retired Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, who was shot earlier this week in his native Dominican Republic, and was flown to Boston for surgery.

The St. Louis Blues have existed since 1967, and actually reached the Stanley Cup Finals in all three of their first seasons in existence, although they were swept in the Finals all three times. However, this season was the first time since 1970 that the Blues had reached the Stanley Cup Finals.

Celebrity fans who rooted for the Blues during the Finals series included Bravo host Andy Cohen and actors Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer. Fischer’s former The Office husband, John Krasinski, backed the Bruins in the series, and even brought along David Denman, who played Fischer’s boyfriend in the early seasons of The Office, for a video prior to Game 7, per The Wrap.