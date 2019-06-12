Trump Claims ‘Some People’ Praised His Poland Speech As ‘The Best Speech Ever Made By A President In Europe’

'But I did not say that. I’m just quoting other people,' the president added.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that “some people” described his 2017 speech in Poland as “the best speech ever made by a president in Europe,” The Hill reports.

Trump made the remarks during an Oval Office press briefing in the presence of Polish President Andrzej Duda while discussing his 2017 visit to the eastern European country.

As The Hill notes, during his 2017 visit to Poland, Trump held a speech condemning Russia’s aggression and radical Islamic terrorism, while praising Poland’s efforts during World War II.

“I just had an incredible time,” Trump said of his 2017 visit to Poland, proceeding to brag about how well his speech had purportedly been received.

“I could say it, but I don’t want to say it, but some people said it was the best speech ever made by a president in Europe.”

“But I did not say that. I’m just quoting other people,” Trump clarified.

The president then praised Poles as “very, very tremendous, special people,” sharing more details about his 2017 trip and suggesting that he will pay Poland a visit again.

As Raw Story reports, Trump’s remarks went viral on Twitter, with many users casting doubt on the president’s claims and mocking his signature braggadocio. The publication notes that the speech was authored by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, and that parts of it were about “the West” having to defend its borders.

As Vox’s Aaron Rupar reports via Twitter, during his Oval Office meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump discussed a number of issues unrelated to the Poland-U.S. relationship. The president talked about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong and about a number of domestic issues.

Trump slammed the “corrupt” American media, discussed special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report, talked about tariffs and trade, and threatened to move American troops from Germany to Poland. Germany, according to Trump, is a “hostage of Russia” because it buys gas from Vladimir Putin’s country, which is why the United States could relocate its troops.

Sitting next to the Polish president, Trump trashes the American media. "Much of the media in this country is corrupt. I have to tell you that, Mr. President," he says. Trump goes on to accuse major newspapers of making up advisers to his administration & fabricating quotes.

According to Time, many have criticized Trump’s unorthodox approach to diplomacy. Critics have accused the president of breaking numerous written and unwritten diplomatic rules as well as acting irresponsibly and impulsively on the international stage.

Most recently, as MSNBC reported, Trump was criticized for discussing partisan domestic issues while abroad. The commander in chief was condemned for slamming his political nemeses, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and special counsel Robert Mueller, in front of World War II veterans’ graves during a D-Day memorial.

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda are expected to take questions after inking a defense deal

None of this is out of the ordinary for President Trump, who many have described as a mercurial leader. For instance, as The Washington Post reported, in Fear: Trump in the White House, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward paints an unflattering picture of a hectic White House ruled by an impulsive president frequently undermined by his own staff.