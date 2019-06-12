Beth Chapman Insists ‘Cancer Will Not Beat Me,’ Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Shares Gorgeous New Photo

Beth Chapman is not letting her ongoing cancer battle steal her spark or her joy for life. The star of Dog the Bounty Hunter and the upcoming WGN show Dog’s Most Wanted shared a new update to her Instagram page, and her fans are loving it.

The new Instagram photo posted by Chapman shows her sitting in her office at the family’s former business, Da Kine Bail Bonds. Beth doesn’t share when the photo was taken, although it looks new or at least relatively recent.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser last April, Beth and her husband, Duane Chapman, had closed the office and storefront in late January. However, it seems that they did do some filming at the location for their new show Dog’s Most Wanted.

Beth was photographed sitting behind a desk with some fun pieces of décor on the wall behind her. She was smiling slightly and had on one of the blonde wigs that have become a trademark of hers during this cancer battle.

Chapman also had on a blue top or dress that she had pushed down on her shoulders to show off a bit of skin and a saucy look. This look provided a hint of Beth’s traditionally big personality, as in the past she’s been known for looks that make a statement.

Even though the Dog the Bounty Hunter star wasn’t showing a big smile on her face, she looked happy to be in the office and to still be doing what she loves.

Perhaps more important than what Beth’s outfit or facial expression was the messages she shared in the caption for the post. Not only did Beth point out that it’s important to get up, dress up, and show up, she added a key hashtag noting that cancer will not beat her.

The Chapmans have acknowledged that Beth’s cancer recurrence is said to be incurable. She has struggled through her chemotherapy and she has embraced other types of treatment as well. Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that she has been hospitalized at times, but she has also filmed with Duane for their new WGN show.

Beth has 463,000 followers on Instagram, and they loved this newest post. In just 10 hours, more than 60,000 of Chapman’s fans had liked the post.

Many fans also commented with positive, supportive messages urging Chapman to keep fighting. Some even shared notes about their own cancer battles, acknowledging that they needed the inspirational message the Dog’s Most Wanted star had shared.

Despite the difficult days that this cancer battle has brought, Beth Chapman has made it clear that she is going to fight hard to get as much quality time with her family as she can. Viewers will see both the good and the bad of this experience when WGN debuts Dog’s Most Wanted, although a premiere date has not been revealed yet. Fans are cheering her on every step of the way and hang on every social media update she shares.