‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 9 Spoilers: Saitama Beheads Goketsu, Defeats Garou For The Second Time

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 featured the arrival of Saitama at the Super Fight 22 arena to save the champion, Suiryu. Suiryu cried for help after being overpowered by Bakuzan and Goketsu. Though he’s no longer wearing his wig, Bakuzan immediately recognized Saitama and became more determined to have his revenge. After landing critical strikes, Bakuzan thought that he had the upper hand in the fight.

However, like most of the monsters he faced, Saitama only needed one punch to beat Bakuzan. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 showed Suiryu starting to become a huge fan of Saitama. Suiryu asked Saitama why he decided to enter the tournament under a false name. Saitama cited three reasons why he joined the Super Fight 22 tournament, explaining that he wanted to learn mixed martial arts, win the prize money, and meet the so-called “hero hunter” Garou.

After beating Bakuzan, Saitama decided to target Goketsu next. Suiryu warned Saitama that Goketsu is a very dangerous monster and tried to stop him from going outside the arena. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 revealed that Goketsu is the monster who defeated Saitama’s disciple, Genos, with one strike. While being transported by a robot, Genos said that he, Saitama, and all the Class-S heroes should team up to beat Goketsu.

A few minutes after Saitama left the arena, Goketsu’s head was sent flying near Suiryu. During that moment, Suiryu became more aware of how powerful Saitama really is. Before Saitama left the arena, Suiryu asked him if he could also become a hero. Suiryu also expressed his desire to become a disciple of Saitama. As expected, Saitama refused.

Loading...

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 featured the second faceoff between Saitama and Garou. On his way home, Saitama met Class-S Rank 7 hero King. Saitama told King how boring it is to become the strongest man on Earth. While they are having a conversation, they crossed path with Garou, who just escaped from an intense battle against Class-S Rank 12 hero Watchdog Man.

Though he’s severely wounded, Garou decided to take the rare opportunity to defeat King. Unfortunately, before he hit King, Garou was knocked out once again by Saitama with one hit. Saitama has high hopes with the so-called “hero hunter” not knowing that he’s the same man who easily defeated twice without fighting seriously.

The latest episode of One Punch Man also showed Speed-o-Sound Sonic being attacked by two mysterious ninjas who later revealed themselves as Tempest Wind and Hellfire Flame from Golden 37. They are trying to recruit Speed-o-Sound Sonic to become a member of the Monster Association. Speed-o-Sound Sonic refused at first, but after seeing the improvement in their power, he agreed to join the Monster Association. However, unlike most of the recruits, Speed-o-Sound Sonic decided to cook the monster cells before eating them.