Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’ Renewed For A Second Season

Russian Doll, the Netflix series that was a brief sensation earlier this year, appeared to tell a self-contained, single-season story, one about a woman (Natasha Lyonne) who died repeatedly, always coming to in a bathroom to the sounds of the Harry Nilsson song “Gotta Get Up.”

Per Variety, Russian Doll will be back for more and is set to return for a second season on Netflix.

The new season, like the first, will consist of eight episodes. The renewal was announced at the CODE Conference in Arizona.

The show, in its first season, starred Lyonne as Nadia, a New York woman who falls into a bizarre time loop the night of her 36th birthday party. The show co-stars Charlie Barnett as Alan, a man caught in a similar time loop. The show also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vasquez, and Dascha Polanco, who like Lyonne starred on Orange Is the New Black, another Netflix series.

The series includes references to biblical matters and had a lot of fans online trying to figure out the meaning of its various mysteries.

It’s unclear what type of viewership Russian Doll got, as Netflix keeps those kinds of numbers closer to the vest, although it’s likely that they weren’t astronomical, or else the show likely would have been renewed sooner.

However, there’s no ambiguity about critics’ impressions of Russian Doll, as they were nearly unanimous in their praise of it.

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone called it “a delightful blend of Groundhog Day and your favorite Noah Baumbach film about eccentric, hyper-articulate New Yorkers — and a classic case of an unconventional performer writing for herself after realizing nobody else knows quite how to do it.”

Lyonne co-created the series along with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Lyonne first became well-known as a child actress throughout the 1990s, including a part in the American Pie films, as well as the camp classic But I’m a Cheerleader. She was absent from screens for several years while battling addiction issues and also underwent heart surgery. However, Lyonne made a successful comeback that began with her part on Orange Is the New Black, beginning with its first season in 2015.

The now 40-year-old actress has reportedly been dating actor Fred Armisen, formerly of Saturday Night Live, for the last several years, per JustJared.

There’s no word on the timing of a Netflix debut for the second season of Russian Doll.