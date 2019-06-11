Justin Amash May Have Brought National Support Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment Even

After Libertarian-leaning Republican Justin Amash broke with his party and called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, as The Inquisitr previously reported, he received backlash from his party and even lost donor support. Most recently, he left the House Freedom Caucus that he helped found, per Reason.

But it appears that his stand against Trump and the two-party system has not gone unnoticed. Daily Kos reports that the United States is now cleanly split on the impeachment of Trump.

According to a graph provided by the blog that includes data from registered U.S. voters gathered between May 16, 2017, to Jun 08, 2019, support for Trump’s impeachment has been growing since the end of Mueller’s investigation.

A closer look reveals that Democratic support for impeachment has always been high, meaning the post-Mueller report surge wasn’t very significant, and Republican support has remained low. But when it comes to independent support of impeachment, it began to surge following Amash’s call for the president to face the process.

In particular, Daily Kos reports that independents opposed impeachment by a 52-39 margin on the day Amash called for impeachment. But two weeks later, the numbers swung to 47-44.

Although this correlation doesn’t necessarily mean that Amash was the direct cause of this surge in impeachment support from independents, it’s definitely notable and not far-fetched to assume that the Michigan congressman played a significant role in shifting national feelings toward Trump’s impeachment.

This is incredible: @JustinAmash has singled-handedly driven a huge increase in support for impeachment, nearly all of it among independents. @civiqs https://t.co/SSZNwQQPln — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 10, 2019

Reason reports that Amash’s fight isn’t just about Trump, but about battling the two-party system as a whole. During his recent town hall, which is available on YouTube, Amash touched on his feelings about the current state of Congress and the system that drives it.

“I currently vote with my party maybe 70, 75 percent of the time, which is a high percentage. I think most people would consider that a fairly high percentage. Yet in the world of Congress, that’s considered like, ‘you’re banished from our party.’ You know, they don’t want you there because you’re voting with the party 70 to 75 percent of the time,” Amash said.

Amash criticized the system as unhealthy and said that things weren’t always this way. He continued to stress that the state of Congress must be addressed and claims that the burden ultimately falls on leadership, whether they are Republican or Democrat.