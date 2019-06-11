Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 54th Birthday At The Beach And Instagram Thinks She Looks Better Than Ever

Elizabeth Hurley is ringing in her 54th birthday in one of her favorite spots — the beach.

As fans of the actress know, Elizabeth loves to keep her fans updated on the happenings in her life via social media. While she oftentimes is seen posing in a swimsuit to promote her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, she also regularly poses in a number of other outfits. In the most recent series of photos that were posted to her account, Hurley looks absolutely stunning as she celebrates turning 54.

The first photo in the deck shows an up-close and personal shot of Liz at the beach. In the photo, the actress raises both hands in the air while flashing a huge smile for the camera. The mother-of-one looks great while wearing her long, brunette locks down and slightly curled along with a pair of oversized aviators. The bombshell appears to be makeup-free for the photo as she shows off her trim figure in a small red shirt that reads “loved.”

The 54-year-old matches her look with a pair of jeans and her body looks incredible. The next two images in the deck are very similar to the first one, with Hurley posing with the ocean at her back and flashing a huge smile on her birthday. Since the series of photos went live on her account, they’ve earned Elizabeth rave reviews with over 4,000 likes, in addition to 140-plus comments.

“Happy birthday, more beautiful now then [sic] ever before!!,” one follower wrote on the post.

“You look fantastic, Elizabeth…Happy Birthday!” said another.

“You put most 20 yr olds back in their box,” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Hurley has been delighting fans with a number of different photos posted to her Instagram account. While some images included the ever popular bikini snapshot, others just included selfies of Liz. As The Inquisitr reported, Hurley snapped a selfie while shooting for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign.

In the photo, Liz is all smiles as she looks into the camera while holding a gorgeous bouquet of pink and white flowers. The stunner is wearing a face full of makeup in the photo complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, lipgloss, and mascara. She wears her highlighted tresses down and curly in the image, and her beautiful shirt is adorned with flowers, matching the bouquet that she is holding in her hands. Once again, fans took to this post to let Liz know that she appears to be aging in reverse.

Be sure to follow Hurley on Instagram to keep up with all of her amazing photos.