NSYNC’s Lance Bass Reveals The Boy Band Is Discussing A Potential Reunion

It’s been more than two decades — 24 years, to be exact — since NSYNC formed in 1995. Music executives found a group of guys that had fantastic voices and worked well together, and soon an international sensation was formed, featuring Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass. While fans likely assumed any NSYNC performances were a thing of the past, according to People, it seems that a reunion may be in the works — at least, according to Bass.

The quartet first fell back in choreographed step at Coachella 2019. The festival always features many memorable performances, but the one that fans were buzzing about was pop star Ariana Grande’s performance with NSYNC. The NSYNC members teased the reunion on social media leading up to the festival — as Teen Vogue reported — and nearly all of the band was there. The only member missing was Justin Timberlake, who was promoting his solo music career on a tour.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the reunion, with one fan tweeting prior to the festival that “I really don’t understand why everyone is obsessing over #GoT when @NSYNC is rumored to be performing with @ArianaGrande at #coachella. WHERE ARE YOUR PRIORITIES?”

The guys in NSYNC seemed thrilled to have the chance to perform again on such a big stage. Fatone took to Instagram, sharing a post in which he commented the experience “was a great time and a chance to perform with my brothers once again.”

It seems that the Coachella performance may not be the last time the group reunites on stage. Lance Bass spilled a little inside information to Variety in a recent interview.

“[Coachella] was incredible and it was a big moment for NSYNC. We hadn’t performed that song (“Tearin’ Up My Heart”) with that choreography since 1998, so when Ariana told us she wanted us to do that song, we were like, ‘We have to re-learn that thing.’ It’s amazing how the moves and harmonies came back so quickly.”

The performance itself wasn’t an announcement of a reunion or anything like that. Bass confessed that the group taking the stage at Coachella was “definitely a one-off.” However, it seems that the positive responses from the fans and the success of the recent performance may lead to something more.

“There are many, many things coming across our desk because of Coachella that we would be stupid not to discuss and look at. People are really into nostalgia right now.”

Bass finished by telling Variety that, while the group hasn’t yet discussed what the next step will be and if they would take advantage of the opportunities coming across their desk, he knows that they “will sit down during the summer together and figure it out.”