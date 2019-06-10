Why Did Ryan And Mackenzie Edwards Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’? Source Claims They ‘Went Through’ All Their Money

They will appear on the show with Maci Bookout who admits she is still "angry"

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on Monday night and returning to the series will be Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie. According to a report from Radar Online, though, the couple may not have returned simply to share their story, but because they needed the money. A source reportedly close to the couple explained the situation.

“They went through all their money. That is the only reason they continue to film,” the source claims.

The couple have appeared on the show in the past, but quit last summer. Now, though, the couple will return and as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a sneak peek scene showing the couple ahead of the premiere was released. In the preview, Ryan and Mackenzie are shown talking about Ryan’s recent stint in rehab. Although Ryan admits that he “didn’t have a choice” in the matter, both Mackenzie and her mom let Ryan know they are proud of his accomplishment.

According to the source, Ryan and Mackenzie are currently living with Ryan’s parents saying, “It’s rent free and free childcare. Jen helps with the kids a lot.”

Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed their son, Jagger, last October. At the time, Ryan was away at rehab, but returned home just before the holidays. He was able to be with his family during the holidays, but was arrested in January. Ryan spent a few months behind bars, but was released in April. Recently, Ryan and Mackenzie shared some photos of themselves on an outing together and they appeared to be having a great time together.

Mackenzie has a son from a previous relationship and Ryan has a son from his previous relationship with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Loading...

Audiences were introduced to Ryan Edwards on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Ryan’s then girlfriend Maci Bookout found out she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Bentley. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they eventually went their separate ways. Maci has since moved on with a man named Taylor McKinney and together the two have had two children together.

Ryan and Mackenzie’s story will be aired alongside Maci Bookout’s. While the new season hasn’t aired yet, reports suggest that Maci’s storyline will include having to tell her son about his father’s arrest, something that she is “angry” about, according to a recent report from The Inquisitr.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere Monday night on MTV.