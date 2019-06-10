Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’ In New Preview

Teen Mom OG has been sharing the stories of the cast members for a decade and on Monday night, an all-new season will premiere on MTV. While Maci Bookout will be back to share her story, so will her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. According to a new report from Pop Culture, a new sneak peek for the new episode shows Ryan talking to his wife Mackenzie and Mackenzie’s mom.

In the preview, Ryan asks his wife, “So how do you feel now that I’m home?”

His wife replies, “Well, I have a therapy session in 30 minutes… I’m just kidding.”

While Ryan was away at rehab, Mackenzie was left to care for their family alone. Together, the couple have a son named Jagger. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous relationship. Ryan, on the other hand, also has a son from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. However, Mackenzie admits that she is happy to have her husband home.

“No, I’m glad you’re back, I missed you. Now you can change some diapers. And I’m glad that you went and finished the 90 days. I know it wasn’t fun.”

Ryan admits that he “didn’t have a choice” in the matter, but despite that, Mackenzie and her mom are both proud of Ryan.

“But you did it — you started something and finished it,” Mackenzie explained.

Her mom adds, “We’re really proud of you. It was work and we know it.”

Maci has been outspoken about her anger towards Ryan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci was not happy that she had to tell their 10-year-old son about her father’s arrest. After completing rehab, Ryan was home for a short while before he was arrested. After his arrest, Ryan served three months in jail before being released in April.

Since his release, he and his wife have been spending time together. As previously reported The Inquisitr, Mackenzie recently posted photos of her with her husband together on vacation. In the photos, Ryan and Mackenzie appear to be happy spending time together. It is unclear where their trip was to or if they were alone or had the kids with them, but overall, they appear to be having a great time.

Although the couple will appear on the new season of Teen Mom OG, it is unclear how much of their story will be shown. Fans can tune in to the new season which premieres Monday night on MTV.