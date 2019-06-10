‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, June 10: Hope & Brooke Face Off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 10 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will have a face-off. The mother and daughter, who used to be very close, have found themselves on opposing sides of a particular argument. It appears as if Brooke will attempt to give her daughter one final piece of advice.

Before Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) came into the picture, Hope’s closest confidante was her mother. Brooke supported her daughter through questionable decisions and had her back at all times. In fact, Brooke even took her own husband to task when she thought that he was doing a disservice to Hope and her fashion line. She was also there for Hope when her life fell apart, such as the time when she lost Beth and could not make sense of her life.

However, things have changed and mother and daughter do not see eye-to-eye anymore. Brooke is imposing her own opinions on her daughter who has already made a choice for herself. Brooke refuses to accept that Hope can make her own decisions as a grown woman and is trying to influence her to change her mind. Thus far, Hope has remained firm in her decision and could not be swayed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that this dispute could hint at the beginning of a new era in their once close relationship.

After deciding that she no longer wanted to be married to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Hope moved quickly. She consulted with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and told him that she wanted to annul her marriage. Although Carter advised her to not make hasty decisions, she decided to go forward with her plans at Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) insistence. Before signing the documents, Hope and Liam once again professed their love.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope and Liam will both be broken by their annulment. Hope will turn to her mother for comfort but Brooke does not understand why she made the decision in the first place. According to She Knows Soaps, Hope and Brooke will argue.

Brooke may encourage her daughter to stop Carter from filing the documents before it’s too late. However, Hope firmly believes that she is doing what is best for everybody. She wants to be a maternal figure in Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life, and this will enable Liam to always be there for the girls.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.