‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will’s Dying Wish Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there is much to look forward to in Salem as the summer season heats up.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will see hookups, engagements, steamy moments, shocking drama, and more. Of course, fan favorite couple Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will be in the thick of things.

As many fans already know, Will is currently dealing with a life-threatening brain tumor. The tumor is not cancerous, but is causing some very serious issues for him.

Will’s tumor was likely caused by the drugs that Dr. Rolf developed, and doctors do not know how to treat the issue. Since the tumor is not shrinking Will’s life is in serious danger.

Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) sadly told Will and Sonny that Will’s tumor is growing rapidly, and that he may only have a matter of days to life. The news came as a shock to the couple, and they are now dealing with the information.

In the new summer promo, it seems that Will’s dying wish will be to get married to Sonny yet again. The pair can clearly be seen exchanging wedding rings while Will is laying in his hospital bed, meaning they won’t get the proper wedding with their family members involved like the first time.

However, they will be linked together like they’ve always wanted to be, even if it is only for a matter of days.

Of course, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Will’s family and friends refuse to give up on him, and they’ll continue to search for some sort of information that may save his life.

Will they get the answers they're looking for? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/3PkeBxJO8k — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 4, 2019

The answers likely lie in Dr. Rolf’s journals, but Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) currently have those hidden away.

Perhaps Xander will feel for Sonny, as they are both members of the Kiriakis family, and hand over the diary so that doctors can race against the clock in hopes of finding some sort of treatment or cure that will save Will’s life and allow him to continue his marriage to Sonny, as well as be there for his daughter, Arianna, whom he shares with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Will is a fan-favorite character, and since he was killed off only a few years back, it seems safe to say that his life will be saved, but not before some seriously emotional and dramatic moments.

Fans can see more when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.