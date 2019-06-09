’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Addresses Azan Tefou’s Money Situation

Nicole Nafziger has been facing quite a bit of criticism for her relationship with Azan Tefou since the couple appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple met online and Nafziger traveled to Morocco to meet the man of her dreams. Throughout their relationship, it was mentioned that Nafziger had been regularly sending money to Tefou, and her family quickly became concerned that she was being used. Still, the single mother continued the relationship and applied for the K-1 visa to move Tefou to the United States.

Unfortunately, Tefou’s application was denied. The couple later made the decision to get married in Morocco, but were unable to do so because they didn’t have the required paperwork to be legally wed in the country.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nafziger’s mother, Robbalee, and her stepdad, Joe, are still concerned about their future son-in-law’s intentions, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During last week’s episode of the show, Nafziger was disappointed to learn that Tefou decided to bail on their romantic trip to Grenada, despite the fact that she had already purchased their tickets to the tropical location. Tefou’s refusal to see Nafziger only fueled Joe’s doubts.

“I don’t think he really cares for her,” Joe said. “I think he’s been stringing her all along the whole time.”

Joe has been encouraging his stepdaughter to stop sending money to her fiancé in Morocco, and he believes that once the money runs out, Tefou will simply move on to another woman.

Now, it seems Nafziger has had enough of the criticism and is finally setting the record straight regarding Tefou’s financial situation, according to a report from Soap Dirt. While chatting with reality TV blogger John Yates, Nafziger insisted that Tefou isn’t taking advantage of her and he does have a job.

“Nicole couldn’t say what he does in Morocco but claims he does have a job. Interestingly, she added that the story that she gave him $6,000 is completely false. A work of fiction to create drama on 90 Day Fiancé,” Soap Dirt explained.

Fans have also accused Nafziger of sending money to Tefou at the expense of her daughter May, but that isn’t the case, according to the reality star. Nafziger admitted to helping Tefou financially, but claims her daughter is well taken care of, and she would never sacrifice providing for her child to send money to her fiancé.

She also revealed that her relationship is still going strong and the pair plans to marry later this year.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays.