CNN Host Slams Joe Biden Over Abortion Flip-Flop, Says He Has ‘Caved To Progressives’

On Saturday, CNN host S.E. Cupp blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for changing his position on the controversial Hyde Amendment, Raw Story reports.

Cupp began her monologue by acknowledging that abortion has always been a “hot button issue,” especially since the Republican Party’s imposing of strict new anti-abortion laws in some southern states. Cupp then accused Biden of “caving” to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“Now that Biden has caved to progressives on the Hyde Amendment, what’s the point of his candidacy, exactly?” she asked, proceeding to make a number of claims about supposed “far left progressives” in the Democratic Party, and “forgotten Democrats in the middle of the country.”

“Here’s the deal: I’m confused. I thought Biden’s raison d’être in this election was to occupy a moderate lane that far-left progressives had abandoned over the past few years,” she said, arguing that Biden is supposed to represent working class Americans, unlike the progressives, which represent “coastal elites.”

Biden is arguably the most conservative Democrat in the race. As New York Magazine pointed out, Biden supported segregation, crafted the infamous crime bill, supported bankruptcy reforms that hurt low-income Americans, voted for the Iraq war, and holds a number of similar right-wing positions.

As Vox reported, Biden also voted for an amendment meant to allow states to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade, so his support for the Hyde Amendment comes as no surprise.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Hyde Amendment is a four-decade-old ban on using federal money to fund abortion services, except in extraordinary circumstances.

Biden, who has a mixed record on abortion, flip-flopped on the issue a number of times in a few days. Media reports first alleged that Biden is against repealing the amendment, and then the former vice president’s campaign confirmed the candidate’s position to multiple media outlets.

After his Hyde flip, is Biden a moderate or progressive? Will the US-Mexico deal lead to results at the border? How does gun control fit into the 2020 race? @RepSwalwell has a plan. Listen to @secupp Unfiltered podcast: https://t.co/v5oEHlxzv7 pic.twitter.com/yp560EUrZR — SE Cupp Unfiltered (@UnfilteredSE) June 9, 2019

Describing Biden as a “deeply religious man,” Cedric Richmond, national co-chairman of the Biden campaign, defended the former vice president’s position on live television, according to Newsweek.

Backlash followed, with other Democrats running for president bashing the former vice president for holding a position incredibly unpopular among Democratic voters and lawmakers alike.

Loading...

Opinion: Joe Biden learned the hard way there is no middle ground on abortion https://t.co/vzYZcKpjqX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2019

Less than 24 hours later, Biden changed his mind, again.

“If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he said at a gala dinner hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Atlanta, according to The New York Times.