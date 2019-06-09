Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Puts On Leggy Display

Ariana Grande look-alike and fashion blogger Jami Alix flaunted her long, lean legs in an adorable snap on Instagram yesterday when she posed for a two-part photo montage with her puppy.

The 25-year old social media influencer certainly tugged at the hearts of her 109,000 followers with the sassy photo that featured her wearing a stunning black and white Prince of Wales Check plaid blazer.

The celebrity look-alike wore the blazer open and posed down on her right knee with her left leg extended elegantly in front of her. The pose and the open blazer showed off the entirety of Alix’s toned, tanned legs. She also teasingly pushed the blazer off of her shoulder just enough to flaunt her excellent bone structure trim upper body.

The fashionista paired the blazer with open-toe platform mules and what appears to be a tank top underneath. While it might appear that Jamie is not wearing any pants, a closer look reveals the peekaboo hint of a denim skort underneath. She also tied the look together with a clear handbag with a handle.

The dirty blonde bombshell wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, leaving her bangs down. She also added a pop of color with a hot pink manicure and let her natural beauty shine with neutral toned makeup and pale pink lip color.

The photo appears to have been taken in the dirty back corner of an alley somewhere which was an interesting contrast to the clean and put together look of Jami’s outfit. The Ariana doppelganger showed off her ensemble while strategically holding and snuggling her happy black and white long-haired puppy so that it was facing the camera. In both shots, the puppy nuzzled against its owner enjoying the love and attention that it was getting.

Jami shared two other photos on her Instagram profile yesterday of herself rocking the same outfit. In the additional posts, her followers could easily see the rest of her outfit in its completeness. She wore a simple spaghetti strap tank and an asymmetrical raw hem denim skort that had a definite fashion-forward feel.

Since Friday afternoon, Jami’s fans have showered the snapshot with more than 3,500 likes and several dozen comments. Most fans seemed to really like her style choice and love the puppy even more. Among the normal parade of fire and heart emojis, many followers praised Jami and showed the blogger some love and support.

“Mile-long legs,” one follower gushed.

“I’m obsessed with yall,” added another in reference to Jami and her blog partner, Lexi Mars.

A third chimed in, “I’m not sure I can even handle these pictures.”

Well-known for having an uncanny resemblance to pop princess Ariana Grande, Jami Alix caters to fashion- and travel-related posts to her Instagram following while also running a YouTube channel and fashion/travel blog with Lexi Mars.