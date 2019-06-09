Carrie Underwood Says 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah A Charmer Who Knows How To Win Her Over

Carrie Underwood opened up about her kids in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that her eldest son, Isaiah has a particular talent for getting his own way.

“I have a 4-year-old who’s, like, a schmoozer,” Underwood said. “He knows the right things to say and he’s so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he’ll totally [work it], especially with girls he’s so sweet.”

Isaiah, who is four years old recently became a big brother when Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed a baby boy four months ago. His name is Jacob.

During the interview, Underwood gushed about her baby’s personality.

“And then my 4-month-old is just four months of squishiness and smiley,” she continued. “And I love those smiley babies.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported fans have been raving about how great Underwood looks less than 6 months after she gave birth to Jacob.

In one of her more recent Instagram posts, Underwood is rocking a tight spandex top that reveals her trim figure. A glance at the caption reveals that the photo was taken backstage at the CMA Fest this year. The woman she’s hugging in the photo is her mom.

Her fans filled the comments with lots of admiration and love.

“This is such a cute pic! You both look great!” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

But the “Love Wins” singer recently gave an interview revealing that her life isn’t as put together as it might seem. In the sit-down with NBC’s Natalie Morales on The Today Show, Underwood chatted about the challenges of motherhood and how much stress that’s on mom’s to show off perfect lives.

In the interview, she revealed that fans have approached her with tears in their eyes thanking her for being honest about her real-life struggles with “bouncing back” from pregnancy.

“I feel like moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and it’s impossible,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Carrie Underwood is currently on her Cry Pretty tour and will be heading to Toronto, Canada for her next gig. Cry Pretty is also the name of her most recent studio album which she released in September of last year.

According to her website, the tour will be back in the United States on June 13 for Underwood’s concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania.