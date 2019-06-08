Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Attend Trooping The Colour, Archie Not Likely To Accompany Them

Royal fans will likely be disappointed after hoping Baby Archie would make an appearance.

Trooping the Colour will be held on June 8 and celebrates the Queen’s birthday. While Queen Elizabeth’s birthday is actually on April 21, Trooping the Colour is placed to take advantage of the — hopefully — better weather in the U.K. at this time of year. Of course, as the royal family gathers to celebrate the Queen’s 93rd birthday, many royal watchers are more interested in whether or not Baby Archie will make a public appearance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent the last month cooing over their newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6. Now, a month after his birth, and with Trooping the Colour rapidly approaching, eager royal fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the newest royal bundle on June 8.

Every year at Trooping the Colour, many royal members attend, particularly those closest to Queen Elizabeth. While Meghan Markle will still be considered on maternity leave, CNN has revealed that she will attend Trooping the Colour alongside Prince Harry on Saturday. This will be Meghan’s first public appearance since giving birth to Archie.

Since the date for Trooping the Colour has been encroaching, royal watchers have waited with anxious excitement at the prospect at not only having Meghan’s first public outing since the royal birth but that she might also bring Archie along.

However, it has also been reported by CNN that Archie will not be accompanying them alongside other royal members in the yearly tradition, according to an undisclosed source.

Look Back at Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Debut — and That Unexpected Moment with Harry! https://t.co/Rp0s3KQEkr — People (@people) June 6, 2019

While this will likely disappoint avid royal fans, it is not entirely an unexpected outcome. As Express reports, this will likely be the first year that Prince Louis, son of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, will be attending the event. Kate also attended last year’s Trooping the Colour but Louis, who was a similar age to what Archie is now, was not present. Kate was also on maternity leave at the time. As a result, this sets a precedence for Meghan Markle’s attendance this year.

This will be Meghan Markle’s second appearance at Trooping the Colour. Also in confirmed attendance will be the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Kate and William’s other children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, four, will also be likely to attend on Saturday. They were present during last year’s event and joyfully waved at the crowds. Express also lists Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as confirmed attendees this year. However, considering that Prince Philip did not attend last year’s event, it seems likely he will also be absent from Trooping the Colour again this year.