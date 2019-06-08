‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers Video Preview: Sharon Jeopardizes Everything For Adam

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers video preview for June 10 through 14 brings all things sudsy — betrayal, lies, and blackmail as Nick gives his father a warning. However, Victor appears to choose which son he wants to carry his torch, but will it be Adam or Nick? Then Rey catches Sharon and Adam in a compromising position. Finally, Kevin intends to trade women with Adam, and it won’t turn out well for anyone.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) pushes back at Victor (Eric Braeden) trying to make Adam (Mark Grossman) the golden child. Sure, it hasn’t even been a year yet since Victor sued Nick for custody of Christian and Nick impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and wounded Newman Enterprises to start Dark Horse. Even so, Nick thinks Victor should stop pushing Adam to participate in the family business.

Unfortunately for Nick and his sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Victor doesn’t appear to listen to Nick’s concerns. Instead, Victor tells Adam that he’s the only person who can carry on his legacy, and since Adam doesn’t likely realize that Victor is deathly ill, he may see his father’s words as more symbolic than literal. However, it looks like Victor is trying to set his affairs in order just in case the worst should happen.

Today on #YR, Rey uncovers a secret and Nick gathers evidence against Adam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mULARNn3mw pic.twitter.com/kPIxZpfWqk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 6, 2019

Speaking of the worst, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) doesn’t trust Sharon (Sharon Case) when it comes to Adam, and Rey has good reason to feel that way. Adam tells Sharon that they have unfinished business between them, and she listens to him. Rey walks in to see Sharon and Adam in an intimate hug, and he does not appreciate what he sees at all. Rey confronts Sharon about what he witnessed and the fact that he can tell she still has feelings for her ex. Something is going on, and Rey believes Sharon is lying to him, and it’s also possible that she is lying to herself about things with Adam.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) believes that Adam has Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), so Kevin kidnapped Phyllis believing that she’s Adam’s new girlfriend. There’s just a couple of problems with that scenario, though. Phyllis isn’t Adam’s girlfriend, and Adam doesn’t have Chloe. Kevin demands that Adam trade evenly — Phyllis for Chloe. He even threatens Adam. Kevin says that Adam will wish he’d really died in the explosion that Chloe set at the cabin if Kevin doesn’t get his wife back as soon as possible. It appears that Phyllis’s life is in danger.