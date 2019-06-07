Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Here’s What One Month Of Maternity Leave Looks Like For The Latest Royal Parents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just passed the one month anniversary of the birth of their baby boy, Archie. The first month of being a new parent can be particularly hard. Besides the fact that no baby ever comes with an instruction booklet, there is always a plethora of advice on how a new parent is or isn’t doing things right. But, is this any different for this royal couple?
According to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan and Harry have had the usual visits from guests who are just desperate to see their newborn.
“Several family members have brought books and cuddly toys,” an undisclosed source has stated.
However, while many new couples may be inundated with family and friends, it is likely a much larger scale when you are a member of the royal family. Plus, it is likely harder to turn down the obligations of formal requests for visits. However, being royal, Meghan and Harry also have the advantageous luxury of nannies on hand to help out when required with Archie.
While there may have been plenty of help on hand regarding tending to Archie since his birth on May 6, Harry and Meghan have maintained a hands-on approach — particularly concerning Prince Harry, according to the source. With being as “involved as possible,” it has led to sleepless nights and the general exhaustion that comes with being a first-time parent but Harry is reported to be relishing the experience.
Even though Prince Harry is maintaining a hands-on experience with tending to his son, Archie, he has still managed some social engagements since his son’s birth. Early on, Harry visited the Netherlands regarding his Invictus Games obligations. He has also attended some local events. More recently, he was present during the first day of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s three-day state visit to the U.K. and also visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea for the Founder’s Day Parade on June 6.
Meghan Markle, on the other hand, has remained with Archie since his birth. In between all of the social visit from family and friends, Meghan and Archie have also reportedly managed to fit in plenty of walks around the Frogmore grounds with Prince Harry.
As previously stated by The Inquisitr, Meghan is planning to attend the Trooping the Colour on June, an annual event that celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. As yet, it is unclear whether royal watchers will get to see a peek at the newest royal baby or whether this will be Meghan’s first excursion without Archie.
Meghan is also planning an extended maternity leave before returning to full-time royal duties. This could likely mean that she will see out the summer before heading back to her royal duties.