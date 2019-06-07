Lisa Vanderpump Gets Docked Major Pay For Missing ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

It was her decision to skip out on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion but Lisa Vanderpump reportedly missed out big time on her pay from this season because of it.

As fans of the hit Bravo show are well-aware, Vanderpump was absent for a large portion of the season because she refused to film with her cast mates. Shortly after the falling out from the Puppy Gate scandal, Lisa announced that she would be leaving the show for good. She also decided to skip out on the highly-anticipated reunion and according to Us Weekly, it cost her big time.

Sources close to the 58-year-old share that since she missed the reunion, Lisa “forfeited a big part of her paycheck.” Another source close to the situation noted that the women don’t get paid for the full season until everything is done, including the reunion special.

“Lisa only gets half of her pay for the season if she doesn’t go to the reunion, but she still chose not to go. The women get half of their pay before shooting starts and the other half after the reunion. So Lisa lost money.”

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Lisa finally released a statement about her decision to leave the show during an appearance at the 7th Annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBT’s in Hollywood, California. The restauranteur confessed that she made the decision because she had a difficult year both personally and professionally.

“I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas.,” she continued. “The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Following the news of Lisa’s decision to step down, The Inquisitr reported that Twitter was in a frenzy with many people blaming Andy Cohen for Vanderpump’s decision to exit the show. But even though she’s finished with the Housewives for now, Vanderpump proved that she is still friends with her Bravo boss, Andy, and decided to defend him to fans by commenting on a tweet.

“It’s over the top going after him on this,” the fan tweeted about Cohen. “Also let’s watch the reunion before declaring him unfair.”

Vanderpump commented on the post to show her support for Andy, simply replying “Exactly…” Additionally, after rumors swirled that she would be taking her other hit show, Vanderpump Rules, to another network — she also took to Twitter to shut down the rumor mill and slam the accusations.

“Noooo not true! More BS made up by those sweet peeps at [Radar Online],” she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Beverly Hills reunion without Lisa on set.