Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Fights For His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week bring a firm declaration from Victor about fighting the long odds he faces with his illness. Plus, Summer reaches out to her dad for help when she realizes that something happened to her mom, and Kevin approaches Adam with a surprising deal.

Victor (Eric Braeden) lets Nate (Sean Dominic) know that he does not care that he faces insurmountable odds, he will beat the rare blood disease that kills all the red blood cells in his body. Because of that, he sees no need to worry Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) unnecessarily about any of it. No matter how invincible he believes he is, though, this fight could end up being far more than he can face alone. Nikki already knows something of what is going on with her husband, and it seems inconceivable that Victor will be able to hide this from her should things get worse.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) worries about her mother’s well-being, according to The Inquisitr. Although Phyllis has used up all of her goodwill and made plenty of enemies lately, Summer has no choice but to reach out to her father, Nick (Joshua Morrow) for a bit of help and guidance regarding her mom. Summer tearfully explains to a concerned looking Nick that she’s at her mom’s suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club, and it’s evident that something happened to her. While Summer might be the only person left who notices that Phyllis is gone, Nick will likely help search for her even if it’s just for Summer’s sake. Nick has plenty of his own issues going on fighting Adam for control of Dark Horse and custody of Christian, but surely he will come through for the mother of his child.

Finally, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) approaches Adam (Mark Grossman) about something he thinks Adam might want that he has. While Adam is incredibly skeptical about Kevin’s offer, Kevin tells Adam he might be surprised to find out what it is. Adam invites Kevin to surprise him, and the details that Kevin gives Adam will likely shock the seasoned Newman son. While it is likely that Kevin will attempt to leverage Phyllis in some way with Adam since they teamed up to take down Nick, it is possible that Kevin’s surprise has something to do with his wife, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Adam is looking for the woman who tried to kill him once before, and Kevin has an interest in keeping Chloe safe.