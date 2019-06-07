Lady Gaga’s Instagram Flooded With ‘Snake’ Comments Amid Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split Rumors

Lady Gaga has been embroiled in rumors involving her relationship with Bradley Cooper ever since the two put on a killer performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards in February, but the drama has hit a whole new level this week after the actor is said to have split from his girlfriend of four years Irina Shayk, as Vulture and other media outlets have reported.

Since rumors began circulating that Shayk and their daughter have moved out from the couple’s mansion in Los Angeles earlier this week, social media users began flocking to Lady Gaga’s Instagram to put in their two cents about the whole deal. This is because many fans of the Cooper-Shayk duo believe that the A Star Is Born actress is to blame for braking up the couple.

“Bradly and irena (sic) broke up, are you happy?” one user asked in the comments section of Lady Gaga’s most recent post, a video shared a few days ago.

The user also included a series of snake emojis with the accusatory message. The comment also garnered more than 180 likes in about half a day as well as several comments, proving that the Instagram user isn’t alone in feeling this way about the Bad Romance singer.

“Who’s here after Bradley Cooper break up?” another user also commented, prompting a long thread of people chiming in underneath it.

The news of the alleged split between the Russian supermodel and the Star Is Born actor comes just a few days after Lady Gaga made the first mention about her own break up from former fiancé, Christian Carino, in February. Earlier this week, People magazine reported that the pop star referenced the separation while introducing one of her songs at the Enigma residency performance in Las Vegas on Sunday. This seemed to further add fuel to the fire in the minds of social media users.

“Is anyone thinking what I’m thinking… Gaga’s single & Bradley’s single… But of course they would have to wait a while they wouldn’t want to be rude to their exes,” one user wrote in the same Lady Gaga post.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also took to her Instagram page to share their support and offer their opinion about the breakup.

“Good job girl move on you’re too hot,” one such user opined.

“You are the most beautiful and kind woman on earth! Go Irina! We will always be here for you,” another one wrote, trailing it with a series of red heart emojis.