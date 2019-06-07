Top Democrats in Congress are allegedly interested in investigating President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. The lawmakers, according to a report from The Daily Beast, want to launch a probe into Giuliani’s attempts to seek dirt on Democratic front-runner Joe Biden.

Rudy Giuliani would welcome such investigations, he claims. The attorney argued that the Democrats launching probes into his alleged attempts to seek damaging information about Joe Biden would simply help him raise public awareness about the former vice president’s alleged ties with Ukrainian oligarchs.

“If they want to come after me, I gladly accept it, because we could just make the Biden stuff bigger news,” Giuliani said.

“Do it! Give me a chance to give a couple speeches about it and hold a press conference. I’d love that… I think it’d be a fun fight. I’ll just compare it to all the things they’re not investigating… If they want, we can have a big fight over this.”

The lawyer added that there is “nothing illegal or unethical” about him making trips to Ukraine to discuss with the country’s prosecutors cases against members of Biden’s family.

As the Daily Beast notes, as soon as Biden emerged as the Democratic front-runner, Giuliani made a public announcement that he would be traveling to Ukraine to investigate the former vice president son Hunter’s ties to an energy company owned by a prominent Ukrainian businessman.

According to the president’s attorney, Biden pushed while serving as vice president for the dismal of a prosecutors looking to launch investigations into the company.

Giuliani, Trump’s allies, and the president himself have all publicly discussed the Biden story with members of the press, but the scandal has since fizzled out.

A Republican conspiracy theory about a Biden-in-Ukraine scandal has gone mainstream. But it is not true. https://t.co/EaFjwAFTdf by @RobertMackey — The Intercept (@theintercept) May 10, 2019

Amid pressure from Democrats and Trump critics, Giuliani canceled his Ukraine trip. On the heels of the cancellation, a Ukrainian officials said that no one from the United States had pressured Ukrainian prosecutors to drop their cases against the energy company Hunter Biden appears to be affiliated with.

The fact that the Democrats now want to launch their own investigations is actually good news, Giuliani suggested once again, arguing that making such a move would also force the opposition party to investigate Biden’s ties to Ukraine. Giuliani, he said, would not comply with a House subpoena unless the Democrats also promised to probe Biden.

Biden — who has remained the front-runner, leading in virtually all the polls — has also been criticized for alleged ties with Chinese businesses. As The New York Times reported, even President Donald Trump publicly called for investigations into Biden family’s supposed ties with China.