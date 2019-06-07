Melania Trump Criticized For Leaving Sunglasses On During D-Day Memorial Event

'Rather unbecoming and tasteless of you to speak to the First Lady of France with your sunglasses on. Unbelievable,' wrote one Twitter user.

Melania Trump is being called “disrespectful” and “tasteless,” among other, less-charitable words, for keeping her expensive designer sunglasses on during Thursday’s solemn D-Day remembrance event, Yahoo Style U.K. reports.

Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, or “D-Day” as it was called then and is still called, when thousands of Allied troops lost their lives in their attempt to turn the tide of World War II. As several U.S. presidents have done before him, Donald Trump marked the occasion by visiting with veterans at the site, laying a wreath, and giving a speech.

During the event, however, First Lady Melania Trump kept her oversized designer sunglasses on. Other women in attendance, including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, took theirs off.

That was seen as an appalling act of disrespect by several Twitter users, many of them French. For example, a user with a seemingly-French name, Marie LoGuercio-Drummond, suggested in a tweet that perhaps Melania didn’t fully understand where she was. “Why did Melania Trump not remove her sunglasses at this most solemn D day ceremony? How disrespectful! Mrs Macron wasn’t wearing sunglasses. I guess she is uncomfortable making eye contact. She thinks she is sitting on the French Riviera sipping champagne!!,” she wrote.

Another user criticized Melania’s went straight to the point, tweeting that not removing the sunglasses was “rude as hell.”

In case you were wondering, at least one etiquette expert is clear that sunglasses are to be worn only in certain situations. Writing in the Belleville News-Democrat, Dianne Isbelle says that wearers of sunglasses should remove them when going indoors unless a medical condition dictates otherwise. Similarly, when wearing them outside, they should be removed when dining or when carrying on a conversation; again, unless a medical condition dictates otherwise. Isbelle’s column, however, didn’t directly mention sunglasses etiquette when attending solemn observances outdoors.

Several Twitter users concluded that the backlash over Melania keeping her sunglasses on during the D-Day event is was much ado about not a lot. “This so petty, I would have done the same thing and never thought I was being disrespectful,” wrote one Twitter user. Another suggested that perhaps she had a headache that day, and the sunlight was bothering her.

This is not the first time that Melania Trump’s fashion choices have drawn criticism. During the 2018 controversy that erupted over the Trump administration policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border, and holding them in separate detention facilities, Mrs. Trump famously wore a jacket with the words “”I really don’t care, do u?” emblazoned on the back. Melania’s spokesperson insisted that there was no meaning behind her choice of jacket that day.