Mel B Claps Back At Radio Presenter Who Accused The Spice Girls Of Miming On Tour

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, has recently clapped back at a radio presenter who accused the Spice Girls of miming on their comeback tour, per Music News.

Anna Foster, who is a BBC Radio Newcastle presenter in the U.K., attended a Spice Girls show at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and had something to say about it the following morning on her show.

“I think there might have been a bit of miming here and there. I am just saying, I think there might have been,” she said.

She also spoke specifically about Mel and mentioned the potential surgery she may have had done.

“Scary was in a full-on leopard skin outfit. She looked phenomenal. But if I am going to be honest, quite a lot of work done, everywhere,” Foster continued.

“A bit like she had been in a wind tunnel. Too much. I was at the back and I could still see it.”

Mel soon fired back at her remarks via her Twitter account insisting that the group is not lip-syncing.

“FYI we don’t mime pls [please] correct yourself!! You guys are nice,” the “I Want You Back” singer wrote.

Foster soon backtracked once Mel told her she was wrong and praised the group’s overall performance skills.

“I thought the gig was incredible. I was just very, very honest about one particular performance,” she claimed.

The comeback tour from the Spice Girls started in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park on May 24. The show was their first full performance in over a decade. The Inquisitr reported the set list and fans’ reactions to the opening night.

Since the first concert, they have gone across the U.K., visiting places like Cardiff, Wales and Manchester, England.

Next week, they are scheduled to play three huge shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

All the shows announced so far will be supported by British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne.

Their manager, Simon Fuller, recently announced that the group will have to decide very soon if they want to expand the scope of their tour to go internationally, per The Inquisitr.

On June 15, their legendary movie, Spice World, will return to movie screens nationally across the U.K., which The Inquisitr revealed. The film was a huge box office success when it was first released in 1997, grossing $151 million.

On Instagram, Mel B’s personal page has over 1.5 million followers. The Spice Girls’ group account has over 514,000 followers and is updated regularly with the content of their tour.