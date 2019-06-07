Drake’s Music Has Been Pulled From San Francisco Radio Station

For the duration of the NBA Finals, “Take Care” hitmaker Drake has had his music pulled from a radio station in San Francisco, California, per Music News.

According to The Mercury News, this is due to his support for the Toronto Raptors basketball team who are competing against the California-based Golden State Warriors. His music has been removed from their playlist by officials at KBLX-FM until the end of the National Basketball Association showpiece this year.

The station’s programs director Elroy Smith has admitted that he found joy in temporarily pulling his music away from the station.

“It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world,” he expressed.

“[We] could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors.”

“Drake’s team are ahead in the seven-game series, leading two matches to one after a win on Wednesday,” Music News report.

On 16 June, the final game of the 2019 NBA Finals will take place.

Despite being blacklisted from KBLX-FM, it likely won’t have any effect on Drake’s successful music career. On Spotify, he currently has over 37.6 million monthly listeners.

Recently, he performed a string of shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena. The rapper brags in his lyrics that he will one day “turn the O2 into the O3” in his hit, “God’s Plan,” which is exactly what he did. The venue usually has a sign that says “The O2” at the main entrance before you enter, but while Drizzy was playing a series of shows there, they had changed it to “The O3,” per The Inquisitr.

Drake’s career boasts a number of hit albums and mixtapes as well as many huge singles around the globe. His breakout moment was when he dropped his third mixtape, So Far Gone in 2009. The tape peaked at No. 5 in the U.S. and contained his first solo hit song, “Best I Ever Had.” The single reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart and has been certified four times platinum. Since 2009, he has released three more mixtapes — If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, What a Time to Be Alive with Future, and More Life — which have all topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

In 2010, he released his debut album Thank Me Later. In total, he has released five studio albums which have all topped the charts in the U.S. His latest album Scorpion included some of his biggest singles to date — “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “In My Feelings.”