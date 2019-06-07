Michael Fassbender And Alicia Vikander’s Marriage Is Not ‘On The Rocks,’ Despite Tabloid Report

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander’s marriage is pretty lowkey but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from speculating about it. Recently, an article published by Radar Online claimed their relationship was on the rocks because Vikander spent some time with her friends in Cannes without Fassbender.

“The Oscar-winning actress, 29, recently made a splash in Cannes, staying on a friend’s yacht anchored off the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, with an unidentified girlfriend, rather than her husband,” the article reads.

But celebrity news watchdog, Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is untrue. The gossip fact checker states that a source who knows the couple well has confirmed that the article by Radar Online is false.

According to Gossip Cop, Vikander was not in Cannes at all, she was in Ibiza spending time with her friends. At the time, Fassbender was busy with work commitments as he was doing press for Dark Phoenix. The 42-year-old actor plays Magneto in the film.

As Gossip Cop also notes, in late May, Vikander and Fassbender were spotted looking very much in love while they were both in his native Ireland. Vikander was in Dublin shooting a movie called The Green Knight.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, you can see Fassbender and Vikander standing very close to one another and staring lovingly into each other’s eyes. The actor also appears to have his arm around his wife.

It certainly doesn’t look like the behavior of a couple whose marriage is in trouble.

Actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander attend the premiere of ‘The Light Between Oceans’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2016 in Venice, Italy. Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been married since 2017. As Glamour UK reports, they first met on the dance floor at an event during the Toronto Film Festival in 2013. But they later worked together in a movie called The Light Between Oceans and that’s when they really got to know each other.

Loading...

“He was very sweet at letting me in… He was like, ‘Can you please give me a note? What do you think I should do?’ It was such a sweet thing to kind of let me in.” Vikander once said of her husband, as reported by

Fassbender has also raved about his wife’s acting ability in the past.

“She’s a very fierce performer and very brave as you’re testing the boundaries for how far you can go. She definitely got a hold of those things,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glamour reports.