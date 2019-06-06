Rudy Giuliani Says He Has ‘No Plan’ To Stop Representing Donald Trump

On Thursday, The Washington Examiner posted a story claiming that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was planning to leave the president’s legal team. A few hours later, the lawyer did an about-face after he posted a message on Twitter refuting the story and claiming that he has “no plan” to end his current representation of the president.

“I have no plan to cease personal representation of @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

He went on to explain that he was sticking around as long as necessary to explore if there was any wrongdoing by investigators in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller report.

“I was brought on to handle the Mueller investigation and I am still dealing with the possible crimes committed by the investigators. I’m here until Pres. doesn’t need me or needs something else,” he said.

According to the Examiner, Giuliani says he plans to depart from Trump’s legal team as soon as he finishes the “cleanup” from the investigation. According to the former mayor of New York, he is currently working with the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York and the New York attorney general’s office on Trump’s behalf to look into the evidence gathered by Mueller and his team.

He is also “following up on evidence concerning [the] creation of the false narrative” that Trump was involved with collusion with Russia, according to the Examiner. Once that investigation is complete, according to the outlet, he said that he “probably” won’t stay on Trump’s legal team. He left the door open, however, by explaining that it “depends on if I’m needed.”

On top of that, Giuliani says that he is keeping busy with his own projects on the side while still completing his work – at no cost – for Trump.

When the news outlet asked Giuliani what his plans were for once he left Trump’s employ, the lawyer said that he would continue to give speeches to banks and charities. He also said he would continue to do “what I am doing now: security analysis and consulting all over the world and legal cases I am interested in.”

Though there have been rumors that he was offered a role as attorney general or Homeland Security secretary in Trump’s administration, he reportedly turned those offers down after Trump was elected and reiterated this decision by saying that he had no plans to join the government at this point.