Nicki Minaj Is ‘Missing’ From Social Media, According To Worried Fans On The Hunt

Nicki Minaj’s absence from social media has caused some fans to post “missing” posters across town. HotNewHipHop reports that the rapper was last seen on social media in the middle of April, when she promoted her appearance on Chris Brown’s “Wobble Up.”

It’s not the first time that Minaj has disappeared from the world of social media. Last year, she disappeared from the public eye from New Year’s Day to the beginning of April, so it’s not out of character for the “Chun-Li” rapper to take some time off, away from the spotlight.

In regards to the recent disappearing act, fans are speculating that Minaj’s mysterious hiatus could be hiding a pregnancy. Minaj’s last public appearance was the Met Gala, and her strange behavior during one interview at the party raised some eyebrows, per HotNewHipHop.

During her talk with Vogue reporter Liza Koshy, Koshy complimented Minaj’s look. But the rapper seemed distracted and uncomfortable, with one social media user pointing out that she “seems stressed, she probably needs to cut some negative people out her life. Nikki was the queen of camp, but she looks uncomfortable tonight.”

At the Met Gala red carpet, Minaj also revealed that she didn’t know much about camp fashion, per Refinery29.

“This is by Prabal Gurung, and this is how he interpreted camp, I guess,” she said of her outfit.

“He established that for me, so the camp stuff, that’s on him.”

In another interview, Minaj responded to a question about her favorite camp style with similar confusion.

“I have no clue, because up until today I had no idea what camp was. So, I don’t even know if this is camp to be honest.”

Loading...

Nicki Minaj has been missing for a month. Do you think she's dropping new music soon?? ????https://t.co/x9ifyk22qO — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) June 6, 2019

Back in March, Minaj was more active on social media, and even posted a picture of herself dressed in a tight PVC leotard, showing off her backside. As The Inquisitr reported, the rap icon’s booty has long been her most famous asset, and the photo racked up likes from over 2 million accounts in less than a day of having been shared.

To date, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and five MTV Europe Music Awards. The rapper even holds one Guinness World Record. The talented star also acts, and took her first role as the character of Steffie in 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift. She has since starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut — and is set to star in the upcoming computer-animated comedy The Angry Birds Movie 2.